SSD Price War Begins: SanDisk and Crucial slash prices on high-capacity solid state drives for Cyber Monday

SSD deals have been few and far between around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but thankfully Amazon has broken the trend with two deals on a pair of great SSDs.

First up, the Crucial BX300. The BX300 was launched earlier in 2017, and while we haven’t reviewed this model, it’s the follow-up to the MX series released in 2016. This new BX300 model uses new technology from Crucial’s parent company, Micron.

Next? A high-capacity drive from SanDisk in the form of the SSD Plus 480GB model, down from £132 to £110. That’s a good price for a proper-sized SSD

Both SSDs are in the 2.5-inch SATA form factor, which means they’ll easily replace a standard 3.5-inch hard disk using an adapter tray (not included), or slot it straight into a space slot in your PC. If you’re looking to speed up a laptop, look at our SSD installation guide.

