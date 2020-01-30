Sprint towards this £99 price slash on the Fitbit Blaze smartwatch

You can now buy the Fitbit Blaze smartwatch for an absurdly cheap £60.99 from Argos via its eBay store.

January may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t hop on the band wagon to becoming a more active individual, especially when there are smartwatch deals out there as good as this discount on the Fitbit Blaze.

Fitbit Blaze Deal Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch in Purple - Large Offering a gorgeous 1.2-inch display to view incoming notifications and Fitbit Coach workouts on, track running, yoga and more, alongside sleep.

At release this bad boy would have set you back by £159.99. Now down to £60.99, you can purchase the large purple variant at an uber cheap £60.99 via Argos’ eBay store.

Aiming, like many wearable manufacturers, to offer both fitness and smartwatch functionality, the Fitbit Blaze was awarded a 7 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews. Striking out in achieving the perfect balance, we stated in our verdict: “The Fitbit Blaze is a competent fitness tracker for casual users, with a few smartwatch functions bolted on.”

The 1.2-inch display is set between a metal frame and rubber straps, coming with a variety of both physical and digital customisations, from differing straps to watch faces, allowing you to really put a stamp on your Fitbit Blaze. Unlike its predecessors, the Fitbit Blaze’s screen also offers a rich coloured display that makes this far more attractive and interesting to look at.

In terms of fitness focused features, the Fitbit Blaze utilises its PurePulse technology, taking a continuous reading of your heart rate, which will allow you to fine tune your training regime. The watch also includes Fitbit Coach for on-screen workouts that are easy to follow and do at home.

You’ll also be able to track a variety of other exercises, including running (though you will have to partner and take your phone with you as there’s no built-in GPS), yoga and weights. As with any fitness tracker, you’ll also be able to hit those daily step counts and see calories burned at a simple touch.

With smartwatch capabilities thrown in, notifications from your smartphone can be delivered to your wrist, allowing you to read texts and see incoming calls.

Dropping to a new low price of £60.99, this is a huge discount on its original price and a worthy choice for individuals just starting out on incorporating more exercise into their day-to-day lives.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

