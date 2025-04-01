:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The Spring Sale might be over but the Pixel Watch 3 is still cheaper than ever on Amazon

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you missed out on the smartwatch you wanted in the Amazon Spring Sale, there’s still time to pick up the latest Pixel Watch at its lowest price yet. 

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has plummeted to just $339.99 in its largest 45mm size, making this offer perfect for those with larger wrists or anyone who wants the best possible battery life from their Pixel Watch. 

The Pixel Watch 3 is still $60 off for a limited time only

The Pixel Watch 3 is still $60 off for a limited time only

Its not too late to save $60 on the latest Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) with this Amazon deal. Head to the retailer now  to save 15% and take the smartwatch home for just $339.99 for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Was $399.99
  • Now $339.99
View Deal

The Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) would typically cost $399.99, making this the perfect opportunity to bag the smartwatch at a 15% discount. That’s a total saving of $60 back in your pocket when you shop today. 

This also happens to be the same price we saw during the Amazon Spring Sale and the cheapest we’ve seen it fall since launch, making this a perfect second chance to order the watch if you didn’t spot this deal when it first went live last week. 

Is the Google Pixel Watch 3 worth buying? 

google-pixel-watch-3-trusted-reviews-over-shoulder
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google has resolved the biggest issues with the first two generations

Pros

  • A much better fit for bigger wrists
  • Reliable HR monitoring
  • Two-day AOD battery (45mm)

Cons

  • Display remains susceptible to scratches
  • GPS tracking is good but not top tier
  • Not much of an upgrade for 41mm owners

The Pixel Watch 3 is the latest version of the Google smartwatch having launched in September 2024. 

Major updates that arrived with this release include a 40% larger and 50% brighter display, making it easier to view your fitness stats and notifications, as well as new running routines and better integration into the Google ecosystem. 

Conor Allison awarded the Pixel Watch 3 four and a half out of five stars in our review of the smartwatch, praising its improved size, reliable heart rate monitoring and two-day battery life. 

“By introducing a larger edition of the Pixel Watch 3, Google has resolved the biggest issues with the first two generations: wearability for those with bigger wrists, and battery life”, he wrote. “There hasn’t been a huge leap forward made in the other key areas – smart features, health monitoring, or fitness tracking – but there’s just enough here to ensure this becomes the top Wear OS smartwatch for most Android users”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for a discounted Apple Watch? The Apple Watch Series 10 is still $70 off after the Spring Sale.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

