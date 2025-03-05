The best deal for Split Fiction is hiding in plain sight

The latest game from the creators of It Takes Two is about to hit store shelves, and we’ve just spotted an epic deal for the title.

In case you were unaware, the next big budget title from Hazelight Studios is set to drop on store shelves tomorrow, March 6th, and if you want to nab it for yourself at the best price possible, then there’s only one place to go.

At first the offer isn’t immediately obvious as the retailer hasn’t drawn attention to the fact that it includes a price cut, but buying Split Fiction on Amazon will only set you back £37.95, as opposed to the full £44.99 RRP that the game is currently going for at other retailers.

With an incredibly high 91% rating on Metacritic, Split Fiction appears as if it’s going to be one of the biggest games of 2025 and a must-buy for anyone who owns a next-gen console and loves a great co-op adventure.

Much like Hazelight’s previous games, Split Fiction features two protagonists in the form of Zoe and Mio, two authors who inadvertently find themselves trapped within the stories they’ve written. It’s then up to two players, one taking control of each character, to help Zoe and Mio find their way back to the real world.

In classic Hazelight fashion, the story trailer hints that the game will be an emotional journey for both the characters and players alike, with plenty of twists and turned anticipated along the way.

While I have yet to play the game, I can speak at length about Hazelight’s previous title, It Takes Two, which still remains (in my mind at least) as one of the best PS5 games ever made.

Much like Split Fiction, that game relied on well thought out co-op gameplay that constantly put players through immersive, cinematic scenarios, where each person is given a unique task to do. There’s so much variety to it that it’s impossible to encapsulate it all in writing, but I anticipate Split Fiction having much of the same DNA.

So if you want to be among the first adopters to enjoy this new cooperative adventure, Amazon is the place to go to nab Split Fiction at its best possible price.