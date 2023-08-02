Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spider-Man 2 has already been discounted ahead of launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hasn’t even been release for the PS5 yet, but one of the year’s biggest AAA games has already been discounted.

Those reliable purveyors of gaming bargains, Hit.co.uk, are offering Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on pre-order for a price of just £61.85. That’s a saving of £8.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

Save £8.14 on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5

Save £8.14 on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5

Hit is offering a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-order for just £61.85, which is a saving of £8.14.

  • Hit
  • Save £8.14
  • Now £61.85
View Deal

Given that this is widely expected to be one of the biggest and best game releases of 2023 – which is really saying something when you look at this year’s roster so far – that’s quite a deal.

We now know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will hit shops on October 20, which is just under three months away. It’ll be a PS5 console exclusive, just like the first game in the series.

In case you missed the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, it was one of the finest games of 2018, offering a compelling version of Peter Parker and a rich open world New York to swing around in. Insomniac Games really nailed the movement of this unique hero, complemented by some highly mobile combat.

Scan forward to the launch of the PS5, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales proved to be a similarly compelling stand-alone launch game, with suitably ramped up graphics (including ray tracing) and expanded gameplay to suit its bright young hero. It wasn’t quite the full-sized sequel we were aching for, of course.

That full-sized sequel is now right around the corner, and Hit looks to be just about the best place to order it from.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.