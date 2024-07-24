Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s top-end WH-1000XM5 headphones are more affordable than ever

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up the phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a surprisingly affordable price.

Amazon is offering these premium cans for just £259, which is a saving of 32% on the £379 RRP. That’s the price they were on offer for during Amazon Prime Day last week, so you know this a deal.

You can even choose your colour, whether that’s Black, Midnight Blue, or Silver.

Save 32% on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Save 32% on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at a steep 32% discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 32%
  • Now £259
View Deal

If you haven’t been tuned into the comings and goings of the noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones market in recent years, then you should know this: the Sony WH-1000XM5 is arguably the best in the business.

We awarded the XM5 a stellar 5 out of 5 in our review. “The rich but detailed sound impresses, the noise-cancelling is strong, the call quality is superb,” we concluded.

They boast a musical, rich audio performance, impressively clean noise cancellation, a superb Ambient Mode (for hearing your surroundings whilst listening), and great call quality. Believe it or not, they were actually quite keenly priced for their quality at launch. Following this discount, they’re a flat out bargain.

It’s worth pointing out that we also made the Sony WH-1000XM5 our best pick for ‘Best wireless over-ears’ in our Best headphones 2024 round-up. In other words, if you want the ultimate set of all-round headphones, look no further.

You might like…

Google’s capable 4K Chromecast with Google TV is half price right now

Google’s capable 4K Chromecast with Google TV is half price right now

Jon Mundy 44 mins ago
Get a whopping 40% off this stunning Samsung gaming monitor

Get a whopping 40% off this stunning Samsung gaming monitor

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
These headphones are a must buy for your next flight

These headphones are a must buy for your next flight

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Sky’s dropped a limited time bargain for movie fans

Sky’s dropped a limited time bargain for movie fans

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
If you need a spare iPhone, the 12 Mini is now a steal

If you need a spare iPhone, the 12 Mini is now a steal

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
This £10 SIM gets you unlimited social media

This £10 SIM gets you unlimited social media

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words