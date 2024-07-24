Sony’s top-end WH-1000XM5 headphones are more affordable than ever

You can currently pick up the phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a surprisingly affordable price.

Amazon is offering these premium cans for just £259, which is a saving of 32% on the £379 RRP. That’s the price they were on offer for during Amazon Prime Day last week, so you know this a deal.

You can even choose your colour, whether that’s Black, Midnight Blue, or Silver.

Save 32% on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at a steep 32% discount on Amazon right now. Amazon

Save 32%

Now £259 View Deal

If you haven’t been tuned into the comings and goings of the noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones market in recent years, then you should know this: the Sony WH-1000XM5 is arguably the best in the business.

We awarded the XM5 a stellar 5 out of 5 in our review. “The rich but detailed sound impresses, the noise-cancelling is strong, the call quality is superb,” we concluded.

They boast a musical, rich audio performance, impressively clean noise cancellation, a superb Ambient Mode (for hearing your surroundings whilst listening), and great call quality. Believe it or not, they were actually quite keenly priced for their quality at launch. Following this discount, they’re a flat out bargain.

It’s worth pointing out that we also made the Sony WH-1000XM5 our best pick for ‘Best wireless over-ears’ in our Best headphones 2024 round-up. In other words, if you want the ultimate set of all-round headphones, look no further.