Sony’s five-star earbuds are at their best price yet

One of our favourite pairs of wireless earbuds are currently at their lowest ever price on Amazon.

Save £70 and get the five-star and Highly Recommended Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for just £189 from Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the top-rated earbuds since their launch last year.

With cutting-edge technology for sound quality, some of the best noise cancelling performance we’ve tested and a 24-hour long battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are a truly feature-packed pair of earbuds.

The earbuds have a specially designed driver unit which is powered by real-time audio processors and high-performance microphones. Coined Dynamic Driver X, this driver allows for wide frequency reproduction which results in deep bass and clear vocals.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds also boast impressive noise cancelling technology that is optimised according to your surroundings.

Ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in-ear, even for extended periods, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds also come equipped with four different-sized tips to help improve fit and increase comfort.

With up to eight hours charge from the earbuds, and the ability to store another 16 hours in the case, the WF-1000XM5s allow for up to 24 hours of listening. Plus, a three-minute charge offers up to one hour of playback, making the earbuds especially convenient for when you’re rushing out of the house.

Thanks to its cross-platform compatibility the Sony WF-1000XM5 can be paired with two devices simultaneously across Android, Apple and Windows devices.

In his glowing five-star rated review, AV Editor Kob Monney concluded “there’s no true wireless as conveniently smart, feature-rich or sounds better than the WF-1000XM5.”

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds that not only boasts cutting-edge audio quality, excellent noise cancelling and can be paired across numerous devices then you’d be hard pressed to find a better pair than the Sony WF-1000XM5, especially now they’re at their lowest ever price.