 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones get price cut before Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have received a massive price cut ahead of Black Friday week.

You can currently snag yourself a set of these classy cans for just £299 from Amazon. That’s a massive 21% saving on the usual price of £380.

This is no fire sale of outgoing or underwhelming headphones either. The Sony WH-1000XM5 only shipped towards the end of May this year, and we continue to rate them as the best wireless headphones on the market so a major price cut is headline news.

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

You can save 21% on the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 with Amazon ahead of Black Friday. They’re the best wireless headphones on the market, you know.

  • Amazon
  • Save 21%
  • Now £299
View Deal

They feature a welcome overhaul of the familiar design set forth in previous models, as well as providing excellent sound, 30-hour battery life, and superb ANC.

On the latter point, in particular, we called the Sony WH-1000XM5 “the best noise cancelling headphones on the market” in our 5-star review. They really do make things spookily quiet.

When it comes to sound quality, we found that there was a certain “richness at the top end of the frequency range that make the WH-1000XM5 a very relaxing, non-fatiguing listen”. You can likely thank the provision of a new 30mm driver for a tighter and more focused sound when compared to the preceding WH-1000XM4.

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

You can save 21% on the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 with Amazon ahead of Black Friday. They’re the best wireless headphones on the market, you know.

  • Amazon
  • Save 21%
  • Now £299
View Deal

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks,” we concluded.

Amazon’s deal is well worth a look, then, and it applies to both colours: Black or Silver. What’s more, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can have the headphones delivered the same day at no extra charge.

You might like…

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Black Friday 2022: Our predictions for this year’s mega sale

Black Friday 2022: Our predictions for this year’s mega sale

Thomas Deehan 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.