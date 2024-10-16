Sony’s AirPods Pro killers are now better value for money

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is a mainstay in our best wireless earbuds round up and for this price they’re impossible to ignore.

Amazon is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for just £192.92, which is 26% off the £259 asking price for this indisputably brilliant set of earphones that are great for both iOS and Android users.

Save £66 on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds The five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are £66.08 off the asking price at Amazon Amazon

RRP: £259.00

£192.92 View Deal

The best price is for the silver (they’re actually more off-white) version, which is available with free delivery for Amazon Prime subscribers that’ll get them on your doorstep for the next day.

The Sony WF-1000XM5‘s calling card is the active noise cancelling technology, combined with brilliant refined sound, supreme comfort, long battery life per charge and top-notch call quality. They received a well-deserved perfect score from our audio editor Kob Monney when they arrived in 2023.

He praised the detailed and balanced audio performance, powerful noise-cancellation and a smaller and lighter design than the predecessor. There are also plenty of smart convenient features, like multipoint access for connecting to more than one device over Bluetooth at a time.

Kob recommended you should buy if you’re looking to upgrade over the XM4 (“they’re better in virtually every way”), or if you’re looking for an excellent all-rounder that promises “a more comfortable listening experience, the noise-cancellation is an improvement on before and the sound is a clearer, more detailed, and more defined.”

He concluded: “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series.”

Don’t sleep on this saving on a product worthy of our rare “highly recommended” badge.