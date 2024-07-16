It’s the Amazon Prime Day event and there’s plenty of bargains to be had an all sorts of products. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, there’s an excellent deal for the Sony WH-1000XM4.

When they first went on sale, the WH-1000XM4 had a launch price of £350, but in subsequent years the asking price has been reduced. In recent months you could get the over-ears for around £229, but this Prime Day deal means you’ll get them for £189.

Sony's 5-star headphones are now a true Prime Day bargain

The WH-1000XM4 scored five-stars when we reviewed them in 2020, as we praised the noise-cancellation (which was class-leading at the time), sweeping away sounds whether it was traffic or people talking nearby. They’re comfortable to wear, offer 30 hours of battery life, and brought through a raft of features we hadn’t seen on headphones before, such as the Speak to Chat feature that automatically paused music whenever you started speaking.

There’s LDAC Bluetooth support, which allows for higher quality music streaming, and the Adaptive Smart Control feature automatically adjusted the noise-cancelling and transparency modes based on what you were doing (standing, walking etc) or where you were. If you were walking into a train station and wanted the noise-cancellation bumped up to max setting automatically, you could do that with this feature.

The sound quality offered rich bass, a clear and detailed mid-range performance, and defined highs that make for a musical and dynamic performance. If you can’t afford the WH-1000XM5 or are looking for a pair of headphones below the £200 mark, the WH-1000XM4 are one of the best you can buy.

