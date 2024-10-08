It’s not quite Prime Day, it’s in fact Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days and one of the deals to look out for is this discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

While the WH-1000XM4 have been out for four years now, but they’re still a cracking pair of over-ear wireless headphones. They used to go for £350 when they first launched but with this deal you can get them for £179.

Sony’s 5-star headphones are a Prime Big Deal Days bargain Get Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ears for the lowest price we’ve seen them in 2024 Amazon UK

Now £179 View Deal

That’s a great deal if you can’t afford the newer and more expensive WH-1000XM5.

The WH-1000XM4 have 30 hours of battery life, which should get you through several days of use if not more. For Android users there is LDAC Bluetooth, which ups the bandwidth so you can listen to higher quality music streams from the likes of Tidal and Qobuz.

The noise-cancellation was class-leading (for its day), reducing the impact of external sounds and we still think it’s better than the WH-1000XM5 in the way it cancels peoples’ voices. There’s also the Adaptive Smart Control feature which took the burden of adjusting the noise-cancellation yourself and did it automatically based on where you were.

They’re comfortable to wear and you can fold them if you wanted to store the headphones in your bag when you weren’t using them.

And of course the main reason for buying headphones is the sound, the WH-1000XM4 offer an excellent performance to this day. Bass is rich, the highs are solidly defined and the midrange is full of detail in what is a musical and flowing performance from a pair of over-ear headphones.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: