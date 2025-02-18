Don’t go on your next vacation without these discounted Sony headphones

Got a stint in the sun lined up in the near future? Take it from me, these headphones are an essential buy before you fly out.

Whether you want to zone out on the flight to your destination, or kick back by the pool with a thrilling audiobook as you sunbathe, it’s well worth investing in a proper pair of headphones to keep by your side, and when Sony’s top-tier cans are this cheap, these are definitely the ones I recommend buying right now.

Usually priced at $399.99, you can now get the five-star rated Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $328 on Amazon. This discount applies to all of the available colour variations, including the subtle Midnight Blue and sumptuous Smoky Pink.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Deal The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have just plummeted in price on Amazon, making a must-buy piece of tech ahead of your next vacation. Amazon

Previously $399.99

Now just $328 View Deal

Even though there are cheaper headphones out there, I’d argue that headphones are the one device where you shouldn’t skimp at the checkout as you’ll get far more satisfaction in your purchase if you plump for what’s available at the more premium end. It’s a tricky thing to convey in writing, but you’ll understand exactly what I mean the moment you put these headphones on.

Right off the bat, the XM5 boast some of the best sound quality we’ve ever come across in a pair of headphones. In his review for the XM5, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “the Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the best sounding headphones at their price, their balanced sound is adaptable to any genre, and in some ways they extend their lead a little further with their relentless consistency of how music is delivered.”

The XM5 are brilliant at separating the layers in any given song and giving them their due with enough power and clarity that each of them can be heard clearly and without drowning out one another. It’s also great for watching movies on your phone as you’ll hear every explosion and piece of dialogue without needing to crank up the volume.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

In addition to their stellar sound quality, the Sony XM5 also have plenty to write home about in terms of active noise cancelling. Sure, they’re not quite as powerful as certain Bose headphones, but they can more than hold their own against the rattling of train carriages, crowded streets and the ambient noise on planes.

They’re the type of headphones that, on top of being a great companion to have on your travels, are also fantastic during the rest of year, whether you’re working in a coffee shop or listening to a podcast whilst cooking. For just $328, these headphones are a steal.