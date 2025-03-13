When these Sony headphones are on offer, the competition doesn’t stand a chance

Take it from me, when the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on offer (and they currently are), they should be your only consideration over which headphones to buy.

While there’s a definite case to be made that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the better option where active noise cancelling is concerned, the Sony XM5 do boast better sound, and I think that’s where most people’s interest will lie.

So if you’re ready to treat yourself to a world of unbelievable audio fidelity, then make sure to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 while they’ve dropped from $399.99 to only $328 on Amazon.

I made the jump some years ago from a bog-standard pair of headphones to the then premium level Sony WH-1000XM3 and I couldn’t believe the difference. Sony just knows how to make a top quality pair of headphones and its tech has only gotten better in the years since.

In the XM5, Sony has crafted a jubilant audio experience that really brings out the best in whichever genre you enjoy listening to. In his five-star review for the headphones, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“Sony’s wireless headphones have always been the most musical and the WH-1000XM5 continues that trend, beating out the likes of Bose, Sonos, and Sennheiser with its rich, detailed, and dynamic sound.”

The XM5 are also a touch more stylish than their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM4, with a slimmer frame and more refined headband that’s only missing the ability to collapse into a more portable shape like the XM4 could.

While audio fidelity is easily the area where the Sony WH-1000XM5 excel, this isn’t to say that they slouch when it comes to active noise cancelling – far from it. These headphones can bring a loud room down a soft hum almost instantly, making it a great option for when you’re travelling or working in a busy cafe.

Even though there are cheaper options out there, I’d argue that one of the few areas of tech where it’s worth spending a bit of extra money is in headphones or earbuds. You’ll no doubt be using them every day, so why not go the extra mile and get so much more in return for your hard earned cash?