When these Sony headphones are on offer, the competition doesn’t stand a chance

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Take it from me, when the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on offer (and they currently are), they should be your only consideration over which headphones to buy.

While there’s a definite case to be made that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the better option where active noise cancelling is concerned, the Sony XM5 do boast better sound, and I think that’s where most people’s interest will lie.

So if you’re ready to treat yourself to a world of unbelievable audio fidelity, then make sure to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 while they’ve dropped from $399.99 to only $328 on Amazon.

This is one epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM5 now down to a bargain price, so if you need a new pair of headphones to get you through work, commuting and travelling, these are the only ones to consider right now.

  • Amazon
  • Previously $399.99
  • Now just $328

  • Amazon
  • Previously $399.99
  • Now just $328
View Deal

I made the jump some years ago from a bog-standard pair of headphones to the then premium level Sony WH-1000XM3 and I couldn’t believe the difference. Sony just knows how to make a top quality pair of headphones and its tech has only gotten better in the years since.

In the XM5, Sony has crafted a jubilant audio experience that really brings out the best in whichever genre you enjoy listening to. In his five-star review for the headphones, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“Sony’s wireless headphones have always been the most musical and the WH-1000XM5 continues that trend, beating out the likes of Bose, Sonos, and Sennheiser with its rich, detailed, and dynamic sound.”

The XM5 are also a touch more stylish than their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM4, with a slimmer frame and more refined headband that’s only missing the ability to collapse into a more portable shape like the XM4 could.

While audio fidelity is easily the area where the Sony WH-1000XM5 excel, this isn’t to say that they slouch when it comes to active noise cancelling – far from it. These headphones can bring a loud room down a soft hum almost instantly, making it a great option for when you’re travelling or working in a busy cafe.

Even though there are cheaper options out there, I’d argue that one of the few areas of tech where it’s worth spending a bit of extra money is in headphones or earbuds. You’ll no doubt be using them every day, so why not go the extra mile and get so much more in return for your hard earned cash?

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

