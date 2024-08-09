Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024

If you’re searching for a new pair of headphones, there are very few capable of competing with the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Sony’s flagship over-ears currently own the top spot in many of our best lists, including the best headphones, best wireless headphones, best over-ears and the best noise-cancelling headphones, sharing the latter title of ‘best noise-cancelling over-ears’ with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of WH-1000XM5, look no further. We’ve collected all of the best deals in this handy guide.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Features

The 5-star WH-1000XM5 boast a lightweight and comfortable design that flattens out to fit into the storage case and charges via USB-C, with a 30 to 40-hour battery life (depending on whether you activate noise cancelling) giving them plenty of juice to last multiple daily commutes or a long-haul plane journey.

The headphones are also packed with features, including clean and natural-sounding noise-cancelling and an Ambient Mode, as well as Adaptive Sound Control to create custom sound profiles for the places you frequent and a Quick Attention mode to let sound back in by placing your hand over the right earcup.

Google Fast Pair and Apple MFi make connecting to your smartphone seamless, while Spotify Tap allows you to resume the tunes with the touch of a button. We also found the call quality to be superb with no wind noise pickup or sounds of traffic passing by.

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2, along with Multipoint support to connect to two devices simultaneously. There’s also support for the SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs.

As far as sound quality is concerned, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is versatile across a range of genres, delivering a rich, detailed midrange and offering a more accurate and textured performance in the low frequencies compared to the XM4 before them.

There’s an equaliser to tune the sound to your preferences and the headphones support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

