Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a new pair of headphones, there are very few capable of competing with the Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony’s flagship over-ears currently own the top spot in many of our best lists, including the best headphones, best wireless headphones, best over-ears and the best noise-cancelling headphones, sharing the latter title of ‘best noise-cancelling over-ears’ with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of WH-1000XM5, look no further. We’ve collected all of the best deals in this handy guide.

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals right now

If you’re not completely set on the Sony WH-1000XM5 just yet, we’d recommend checking out some of best lists to see what else is on the market.

These include the best headphones and the best noise-cancelling headphones.  If you’d prefer a pair of in-ears, we’ve also shared guides to the best wireless earbuds and the best noise-cancelling earbuds, as well as a round-up of the best AirPods Pro deals.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Features

The 5-star WH-1000XM5 boast a lightweight and comfortable design that flattens out to fit into the storage case and charges via USB-C, with a 30 to 40-hour battery life (depending on whether you activate noise cancelling) giving them plenty of juice to last multiple daily commutes or a long-haul plane journey. 

The headphones are also packed with features, including clean and natural-sounding noise-cancelling and an Ambient Mode, as well as Adaptive Sound Control to create custom sound profiles for the places you frequent and a Quick Attention mode to let sound back in by placing your hand over the right earcup. 

Google Fast Pair and Apple MFi make connecting to your smartphone seamless, while Spotify Tap allows you to resume the tunes with the touch of a button. We also found the call quality to be superb with no wind noise pickup or sounds of traffic passing by. 

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2, along with Multipoint support to connect to two devices simultaneously. There’s also support for the SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs. 

As far as sound quality is concerned, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is versatile across a range of genres, delivering a rich, detailed midrange and offering a more accurate and textured performance in the low frequencies compared to the XM4 before them. 

There’s an equaliser to tune the sound to your preferences and the headphones support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive listening experience. 

More Sony WH-1000XM5 deals

UK Sony WH-1000XM5 offers:

US Sony WH-1000XM5 offers:

How good are the Sony WH-1000XM5?

Sony WH-1000XM5 red and blue
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

No longer the best for ANC but still a top quality wireless over-ear pair

Pros

  • Musical, rich audio performance
  • Impressively clean and natural noise cancellation
  • Superb Ambient Mode
  • Great call quality
  • Less expensive than Bose

Cons

  • Non-foldable design
  • Choppy wireless comfort in busy areas
  • Not the best for ANC

You might like…

Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 19 hours ago
Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024

Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 24 hours ago
Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024

Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
One of Prime Day’s top TV deals just got even better

One of Prime Day’s top TV deals just got even better

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The first big Sonos Ace price cut is here

The first big Sonos Ace price cut is here

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Best AirPods Pro deals for August 2024

Best AirPods Pro deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words