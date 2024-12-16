Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones drop to new low with this voucher

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The brilliant five-star rated Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones have just dropped to a new low price on Amazon.

Right now Amazon UK is offering an additional 10% off voucher to bring the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 down to just £216.

Considering the RRP is £379, we were happy to see them drop down to £240, but the extra £24 off that’s applied at checkout when you tick the 10% voucher box is the cherry on top.

You can get free Prime delivery if you’re a member (I’m not right now but Amazon just offered me three months at half price).

There’s also a couple of special offers when you buy this product. There’s 60 days of Audible free and four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited also available. Those trials are somewhat dependent on previous and recent trials you may have taken though.

We love this pair of headphones and gave them a full five-star review when they arrived in 2022, and maintained our love in an updated review earlier this year.

Sony WH-1000XM5 red and blue
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

No longer the best for ANC but still a top quality wireless over-ear pair

Pros

  • Musical, rich audio performance
  • Impressively clean and natural noise cancellation
  • Superb Ambient Mode
  • Great call quality
  • Less expensive than Bose

Cons

  • Non-foldable design
  • Choppy wireless comfort in busy areas
  • Not the best for ANC

Our tester loved the musical, rich audio performance, impressively clean and natural active noise cancellation (ANC), superb ambient mode to allow in sounds from the environment and great call quality. There’s also support for Sony’s immersive 360 Reality Audio feature. Our reviewer said you should buy if you haven’t upgraded your noise cancelling headphones in a while.

He concluded: “The Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the best sounding headphones at their price, their balanced sound is adaptable to any genre, and in some ways they extend their lead a little further with their relentless consistency of how music is delivered.”

