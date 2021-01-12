Right now, you can bag a refurbished pair of the incredible Sony WH-1000XM3 active noise cancelling headphones for just £192.99 via Argos’ eBay store.

Given that these headphones used to retail at £349 and are still some of the best ANC sets you can buy right now, this offer is just too good to pass up if you’ve been on the lookout for a decent pair. Take it from me, they can be a lifesaver for drowning out noise when it comes to working from home.

Deal: Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC Headphones Refurbished for just £192.99

Don’t let the fact that they’re refurbished put you off either, as they’ve been listed as ‘Manufacturer Refurbished’, meaning that Sony itself has been directly involved in the process to ensure that the quality is up to standard.

While the XM3 have since been supplanted by the Sony WH-1000XM4, they still stand tall against similar offerings from Bose and Sennheiser. Utilising an over-ear design and padded cushioning, the XM3 sit comfortably when in use – which is handy, because you won’t want to stop wearing them.

The impressive sound quality of the XM3 works best when you go back and listen to your favourite tracks. The headphones do an amazing job of separating the layers, giving you the impression that you’re listening to a song properly for the first time, the way it was meant to be heard.

We enjoyed our time testing the WH-1000XM3 so much that we gave the headphones a full 5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge. In our verdict, we explained: “Sony doesn’t beat everybody at everything, but nobody comes close to the all-round appeal of the WH-1000XM3.”

Deal: Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC Headphones Refurbished for just £192.99

“Both the Bose QC 35 II and Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones have very good noise cancellation, but not as strong as what’s offered by the Sony and the sound isn’t as engaging either. The B&W PX offers more detail at the top end, as well as superior build quality, but their NC skills pale in comparison.”

At this price, you’d be hard pushed to find a better pair of headphones, particularly with ANC at this level. Stock is currently running out however, so it won’t be long before it’s sold out completely.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.