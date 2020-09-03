Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Sony WH-1000XM3 Price Crash: Bag the superb noise cancelling headphones for less

Thomas Deehan |

Can’t afford the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones? No bother, the incredible previous gen WH-1000XM3’s can now be bought for just £215.20.

Having already been reduced from their original £329 price point, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones now come with an extra 20% discount when you use the code POCKET20. Be aware though, the code is only valid until September 6, so if you want to treat yourself to some top-tier headphones, best not wait around.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Silver

With an original RRP of £329, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can now be had for a fraction of that price with the 20% off code POCKET20.

eBay

|

Use code POCKET20

|

Now £215.20

View Deal

Now £215.20

|

Use code POCKET20

|

eBay

Powered by Trusted Reviews

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of trying on a pair of headphones from the Sony WH-1000XM range then you’ll know what all the fuss is about. Packing incredible sound quality in a comfortable form factor, alongside industry leading active noise cancellation, Sony’s headphones are an absolute treat.

While there’s no denying that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones take the cake as being the best of the bunch – the previous gen pair still have a lot going for them.

With a comfortable, over-ear design that can be easily worn for hours at a time, the XM3’s are perfect for long journeys, and the active noise cancellation can be a godsend for those stuffy flights.

Packing a USB-C port and, for the time it was released, some of the best sound quality featured on a pair of headphones, it’ll be quite some time before the XM3’s truly start to feel like they’re showing their age.

Plus, the obvious benefit here is that while the WH-1000XM4 headphones will set you back a whopping £329, the WH-1000XM3 headphones will only cost you £215.20. Unless you’re completely set on having all the latest features, that’s a serious saving to be had.

In our five-star review for the XM3’s, we surmised: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones currently available. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with the 1000XM2, but with the WH-1000XM3, the company has pulled itself ahead of the pack.”

Just remember, if you want to score a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones at the aforementioned bargain price, be sure to use the code POCKET20 before it expires this weekend.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

