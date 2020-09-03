Can’t afford the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones? No bother, the incredible previous gen WH-1000XM3’s can now be bought for just £215.20.

Having already been reduced from their original £329 price point, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones now come with an extra 20% discount when you use the code POCKET20. Be aware though, the code is only valid until September 6, so if you want to treat yourself to some top-tier headphones, best not wait around.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of trying on a pair of headphones from the Sony WH-1000XM range then you’ll know what all the fuss is about. Packing incredible sound quality in a comfortable form factor, alongside industry leading active noise cancellation, Sony’s headphones are an absolute treat.

While there’s no denying that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones take the cake as being the best of the bunch – the previous gen pair still have a lot going for them.

With a comfortable, over-ear design that can be easily worn for hours at a time, the XM3’s are perfect for long journeys, and the active noise cancellation can be a godsend for those stuffy flights.

Packing a USB-C port and, for the time it was released, some of the best sound quality featured on a pair of headphones, it’ll be quite some time before the XM3’s truly start to feel like they’re showing their age.

Plus, the obvious benefit here is that while the WH-1000XM4 headphones will set you back a whopping £329, the WH-1000XM3 headphones will only cost you £215.20. Unless you’re completely set on having all the latest features, that’s a serious saving to be had.

In our five-star review for the XM3’s, we surmised: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones currently available. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with the 1000XM2, but with the WH-1000XM3, the company has pulled itself ahead of the pack.”

Just remember, if you want to score a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones at the aforementioned bargain price, be sure to use the code POCKET20 before it expires this weekend.

