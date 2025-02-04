Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’re an Android user, these are the only earbuds you need to buy

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Amazon’s got a handful of incredible deals on true wireless earbuds right now but for my money, it’s the offer on the Sony WF-1000XM5 that stands above the rest.

Yesterday I wrote about a deal on the fantastic Apple AirPods Pro 2 (which you should definitely check out if you have an iPhone), and while I absolutely adore those buds, they are far from being a great pick for Android users due to how they’re designed to make the most out of Apple’s ecosystem. As luck would have it, Amazon’s now dropped a similar offer to appeal to the Android users in the room.

Right now you can get the five-star rated Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for only £195.17, marking a massive 25% reduction on their original £259 price point, and a rare opportunity to get the buds for less than £200.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Price Plummet

Sony’s five-star rated earbuds are now down to a seriously tempting price, making them the ultimate buy for any Android user right now.

  • Amazon
  • Previously £259
  • Now £195.17
View Deal

While there is a case to be made that Bose’s most recent earbuds outdo the WF-1000XM5 when it comes to active noise cancelling, I’d argue that Sony’s buds offer a better experience for those who value music quality above all.

In his review for the Sony WF-1000XM5, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “with each new generation of Sony true wireless, I keep thinking there’s not much room to manoeuvre but the WF-1000XM5 show that there is room to play. The Cliff Notes are that the latest buds sound more balanced across the frequency range, ushering in more clarity with high frequencies.”

I’ve used the earbuds myself and I can verify Kob’s verdict here – listening to your favourite tracks on these things feels like an absolute treat as they unearth tons of detail that you more than likely missed due to inferior headphones in the past.

Even though the XM5 excel when it comes to sound quality, they are far from being lacklustre in the realm of ANC. They can more than handle the ambient sounds of any metro trains or airplane cabins, so if you want to drown out background noise so you can better focus on whatever it is you’re listening to, the XM5 have you covered.

As an added bonus, Amazon is currently throwing in two additional freebies in the form of four months of Amazon Music Unlimited and two months of Audible. That’s tons of content there that should help to show off what the XM5 are capable of.

Simply put, if you just want a great all-round pair of earbuds that don’t go over £200 at the checkout, you won’t find a better option than this Sony WF-1000XM5 deal.

