Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds just got their first price cut in ages

Amazon is offering us the first substantial price cut on the superb Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds in quite some time.

Given that they’re arguably the best true wireless earphones on the market (at least for Android users), it’s understandable that we don’t tend to see meaningful discounts on Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds all that often.

This means that we sit up and take notice whenever there’s a worthwhile deal. Amazon is currently offering a 12% discount on the WF-1000XM5s as part of its Spring Deal event.

You’re looking at a final price of £228.99 rather than the usual £259. You can specify either colour (Black or White), too.

We wrote a glowing 5-star review about the Sony WF-1000XM5 at the time of its launch, calling it “another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series”.

Sony has greatly refined its design, providing a smaller and lighter set of ‘buds that fit better for longer. Despite this mass reduction, the sound quality is even better than before, while ANC has also been improved.

It’ll hit a solid 8 hours off battery life on a single charge, with the charging case supplying another 24 hours.

Sony’s Headphones Connect app is as comprehensive as they come, offering access to a custom EQ, an optimal eartip test, 360 audio control, DSEE Extreme upscaling, and more.

If you own an Android phone – and maybe even if you don’t – the Sony WF-1000XM5 could well be the best in the business at what it does. Grab this bargain Sony WF-1000XM5 deal while the price remains low.