Top in class, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ear headphones are now down to £180, nearly £20 less than their Black Friday price of £196.

Deemed the best true wireless headphones you can get your hands on right now, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have dropped to a new low price since the Amazon Black Friday sale, costing only £180 for these incredible earphones.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Headphone Deal Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones One of the best pairs of true wireless in-ears out there, benefit from the fantastic QN1e processor, boasting impressive noise cancellation with Adaptive Sound Controls based off of your activities.

Usually retailing at a pretty steep £230, this £50 price drop comes just in time to be delivered before Christmas, with two days left of Amazon’s free delivery service allowing your parcel to reach you just in time on December 24th.

Sony remains at the top of its game when it comes to wireless audio and the latest variant of true wireless in-ears sits as one of the best in Trusted Reviews’ book, awarded a 10 out of 10 rating for stellar noise cancellation, comfortable fit and excellent sound quality.

Much like their over-ear cans, the Sony WF-1000XM3 continue to be pioneers with their impressive noise cancellation technology, all with the help of the QN1e processor present here. Able to catch ambient sound, the QN1e processor is able to nullify background noise for a more immersive, clear bubble of sound. Partnered with Ambient Sound Controls, you can set your preferences to suit the kind of sound you want from your true-wireless, as well as the headphones themselves being able to automatically detect and alter to what you’re doing.

They also come with the same nifty, touch controls, allowing you to simply tap the exterior to adjust volume, skip songs and take calls. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also come with the voice assistant of your choice, as well as a decent six hours of battery life with up to 24 hours in the charging case.

Put simply: “the Sony WF-1000XM3 deliver top quality features and sound. They’re the best pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds since, well, the Sony WF-1000X.”

Now down to £180, these Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones are a real steal and will make for the perfect Christmas present.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.