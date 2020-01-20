Pick up Sony’s five star-rated WF-1000XM3 earbuds for just £135.99 – that’s the lowest we’ve seen the price drop since the headphones’ release.

The earbuds, which originally went on sale for £220, have been given a fantastic discount for 2020. Shop with eBay now to save £84 – that’s 38% – on these tiny noise cancelling wonders.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Headphones Save £84 on our favourite audio product of 2019 and get free shipping with this excellent deal on a pair of Sony noise cancelling earbuds

Not only were the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds awarded a highly recommended badge by Trusted Reviews, but our TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney named them best true wireless in his picks for best wireless headphones of 2020.

The headphones also picked up the title of ‘Audio Product of the Year’ at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2019. Needless to say, we’re impressed.

The WF-1000X earbuds are packed with the same HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip as the excellent WH-1000XM3 over-ears. The noise-cancelling is impressive and the sound is well-balanced, the headphones capable of handling any genre thrown at them.

The earbuds come with voice controls and Google Assistant support, while the adaptable touch panels allow users to change and personalise the controls easily within the Headphone app.

The earbuds also have a respectable 24 hour battery life with noise cancelling switched on and, thanks to quick charging, you can expect your headphones to juice up fast.

In our five star review of the headphones, we wrote:

“The WF-1000XM3 build upon the original for another excellent true wireless earbud. The audio quality is superb, the design refined and they boast a number of features, such as noise cancellation, that most true wireless struggle to match. While they don’t have the best battery stamina in their class, and they lack high-quality aptX Bluetooth, this is as good as it gets for wireless in-ears”.

Nab the stylish Sony WF-1000XM3 in Black on eBay now for just £135.99 and free delivery to save 38% on our favourite audio product of 2019.

