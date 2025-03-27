:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

One of the best 4K Blu-ray players is down to its lowest price in years

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There are plenty who say that physical media is on the way out, but for those who want the best quality for their home cinema, 4K Blu-ray players offer the best experience, and with this Amazon Spring Days deal, you can get that experience for less.

The Sony X700 4K Blu-ray player, which first went on sale all the way back in 2018, hasn’t had too many deals on Amazon since it first arrived on the scene, but for the Spring Days deal event, you can get the player for the lowest price we’ve seen it for almost six years.

The price for the X700 has come down from £199 to £149, and looking at price trackers, that’s the lowest it’s been since a Lightning Deal all the way back in 2018 when it was £139. And originally, this 4K disc player was priced at £239.

With a new version of the X700 coming out, it looks as if Sony is clearing out any old stock. Do be aware that the new version of the player takes away Wi-Fi support meaning no access to over the air firmware updates, DLNA streaming or video apps.

The Sony X700 offers excellent picture quality by accurately translating what’s on the disc to your TV’s screen without messing around with the signal. It comes with Dolby Vision support to produce images as the filmmaker intended. It’s also impressive in terms of upscaling HD Blu-rays and DVDs, making lower resolution content look as good as it possible can.

On the audio front there is support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as support for SACD for anyone who has music discs in that format.

When Steve Withers reviewed it, he called the UBP-X700 “a cracking 4K disc spinner that boasts great performance and features at a very tempting price.” Now that it’s available for even less, and expecially if you have a Sony TV, you should have a closer look at this deal before it disappears.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

