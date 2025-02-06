Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s epic speaker deal just turned your next barbecue into a party

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

To get you ready for the warmer months ahead, Sony has dropped a party-starting discount on its high-end SRS-XP700 speaker.

While smaller Bluetooth speakers are great for a bit of personal music playback, or offering some background noise during a picnic, if you really want to get a party going then you need a bombastic speaker with plenty of bass and volume.

If that sounds like your cup of tea then you’ll definitely want to check out this deal over at AO which lets you get the Sony SRS-XP700 for just £389, marking a massive £140 price cut on its original RRP.

Sony SRS-XP700 price crash

Sony SRS-XP700 price crash

The bombastic Sony SRS-XP700 speaker is now just a fraction of its original price, making it a bargain buy for music lovers and hosts alike.

  • AO
  • Save £140
  • Now just £389
View Deal

By all metrics, the Sony SRS-XP700 is a beast. Its large stature is designed to pump out gig-level volumes all whilst maintaining the detail of your favourite songs so that they never sound washed out in the middle of a get-together.

Still, there is a helpful handle at the top of the speaker so that you can move it from room to room or place it into the back of a car with relative ease. It’s also durable too with an IPX4 rated splashproof exterior, so you don’t have to worry if it catches a bit of a water from a nearby pool.

With regards to the sound quality, the Sony SRS-XP700 uses omnidirectional sound to ensure that whatever song its playing can envelop the space around it so that no matter where a person is stood in relation to the speaker, they’re still getting a great audio experience.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

The Sony SRS-XP700 even has built in lighting that can pulsate with the music to elevate the party even further, and with a battery life of up to 25-hours on a single charge, you needn’t worry about having to top it up halfway through your favourite playlist.

When it comes to connectivity, you’re spoilt for choice. You can connect your phone to the Sony SRS-XP700 via Bluetooth for fast and easy playback, but there are also dedicated ports for two microphones as well as a guitar, so you can switch things up to have a more involved performance when needed.

This is very much a purchase for the true music lovers out there, but if you have been meaning to get a proper soundstage speaker for your gatherings then this Sony SRS-XP700 deal is just the ticket.

You might like…

Best Nike Discount Codes January 2025

Best Nike Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Best Polaroid Discount Codes January 2025

Best Polaroid Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Best Sports Direct Discount Codes January 2025

Best Sports Direct Discount Codes January 2025

Trusted Reviews 11 months ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access