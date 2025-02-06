Sony’s epic speaker deal just turned your next barbecue into a party

To get you ready for the warmer months ahead, Sony has dropped a party-starting discount on its high-end SRS-XP700 speaker.

While smaller Bluetooth speakers are great for a bit of personal music playback, or offering some background noise during a picnic, if you really want to get a party going then you need a bombastic speaker with plenty of bass and volume.

If that sounds like your cup of tea then you’ll definitely want to check out this deal over at AO which lets you get the Sony SRS-XP700 for just £389, marking a massive £140 price cut on its original RRP.

By all metrics, the Sony SRS-XP700 is a beast. Its large stature is designed to pump out gig-level volumes all whilst maintaining the detail of your favourite songs so that they never sound washed out in the middle of a get-together.

Still, there is a helpful handle at the top of the speaker so that you can move it from room to room or place it into the back of a car with relative ease. It’s also durable too with an IPX4 rated splashproof exterior, so you don’t have to worry if it catches a bit of a water from a nearby pool.

With regards to the sound quality, the Sony SRS-XP700 uses omnidirectional sound to ensure that whatever song its playing can envelop the space around it so that no matter where a person is stood in relation to the speaker, they’re still getting a great audio experience.

The Sony SRS-XP700 even has built in lighting that can pulsate with the music to elevate the party even further, and with a battery life of up to 25-hours on a single charge, you needn’t worry about having to top it up halfway through your favourite playlist.

When it comes to connectivity, you’re spoilt for choice. You can connect your phone to the Sony SRS-XP700 via Bluetooth for fast and easy playback, but there are also dedicated ports for two microphones as well as a guitar, so you can switch things up to have a more involved performance when needed.

This is very much a purchase for the true music lovers out there, but if you have been meaning to get a proper soundstage speaker for your gatherings then this Sony SRS-XP700 deal is just the ticket.