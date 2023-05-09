 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony LinkBuds are now less than half price for a limited time

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds that are perfectly designed to be worn whilst running then you won’t want to miss this deal on the Sony LinkBuds.

Sony’s stylish and unique LinkBuds have an RRP of £149 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can bag your very own pair for the much lower price of just £70.90. Not only is that a massive 52% reduction on the original rate, but it’s also the cheapest price that they’ve ever gone for according to the price history tracker, Keepa.

Simply put, if you’ve been intrigued by the Sony LinkBuds but weren’t quite ready to throw down £150 for the privilege of owning a pair, then now’s your chance to swipe them up.

At first glance, it’s obvious to see that the Sony LinkBuds are a different type of earbud – namely for that fact that they have a giant hole in the middle of them. No, this is not an oversight, in fact it’s part of what makes the LinkBuds so interesting.

Sony LinkBuds Price Crash

Sony LinkBuds Price Crash

The unique Sony LinkBuds have just taken a massive nosedive in price over at Amazon, so now’s the time to buy.

  • Amazon
  • Was £149
  • Now £70.90
View Deal

Speaking from experience, I use the Shokz OpenRun Pro when I’m out on a run so I that I can listen to music whilst still retaining a good amount of spatial awareness. Usually that level of awareness has only been possible via bone conduction headphones, but the Sony LinkBuds have used an open design to implement that same concept into a pair of earbuds.

This means that you can still enjoy your music and podcasts as you would normally, but now you’ll still have an understanding of what’s going on around you which can be helpful in a bunch of situations, including when you’re at the office and a colleague might need to grab your attention.

Despite their open-air design, the LinkBuds don’t skimp on sound quality either, with TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney writing: “The LinkBuds are surprisingly clear, incisive enough with detail and separation to the point where you can easily tell instruments from one another and determine their position within the soundstage. With more expansive content – David Bowie’s Space Oddity in 360 Reality Audio (unoptimized) – there’s more width and height as well as the sensation of instruments and vocals panning across the soundstage.”

With a four-star rating, the Sony LinkBuds were already an easy pair to recommend for listeners who prefer maintaining their spatial awareness, but for less than half price there’s never a better time to pick them up.

You might like…

Tears of the Kingdom: Last chance price drop before launch

Tears of the Kingdom: Last chance price drop before launch

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
The Galaxy S20 FE has never been more of a bargain

The Galaxy S20 FE has never been more of a bargain

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Nick Rayner 4 days ago
It’s never been cheaper to upgrade your PS5 storage

It’s never been cheaper to upgrade your PS5 storage

Nick Rayner 4 days ago
Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Crash: A misprice or a true bargain?

Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Crash: A misprice or a true bargain?

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
This Ninja air fryer deal is unreal

This Ninja air fryer deal is unreal

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.