Sony LinkBuds are now less than half price for a limited time

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds that are perfectly designed to be worn whilst running then you won’t want to miss this deal on the Sony LinkBuds.

Sony’s stylish and unique LinkBuds have an RRP of £149 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can bag your very own pair for the much lower price of just £70.90. Not only is that a massive 52% reduction on the original rate, but it’s also the cheapest price that they’ve ever gone for according to the price history tracker, Keepa.

Simply put, if you’ve been intrigued by the Sony LinkBuds but weren’t quite ready to throw down £150 for the privilege of owning a pair, then now’s your chance to swipe them up.

At first glance, it’s obvious to see that the Sony LinkBuds are a different type of earbud – namely for that fact that they have a giant hole in the middle of them. No, this is not an oversight, in fact it’s part of what makes the LinkBuds so interesting.

Speaking from experience, I use the Shokz OpenRun Pro when I’m out on a run so I that I can listen to music whilst still retaining a good amount of spatial awareness. Usually that level of awareness has only been possible via bone conduction headphones, but the Sony LinkBuds have used an open design to implement that same concept into a pair of earbuds.

This means that you can still enjoy your music and podcasts as you would normally, but now you’ll still have an understanding of what’s going on around you which can be helpful in a bunch of situations, including when you’re at the office and a colleague might need to grab your attention.

Despite their open-air design, the LinkBuds don’t skimp on sound quality either, with TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney writing: “The LinkBuds are surprisingly clear, incisive enough with detail and separation to the point where you can easily tell instruments from one another and determine their position within the soundstage. With more expansive content – David Bowie’s Space Oddity in 360 Reality Audio (unoptimized) – there’s more width and height as well as the sensation of instruments and vocals panning across the soundstage.”

With a four-star rating, the Sony LinkBuds were already an easy pair to recommend for listeners who prefer maintaining their spatial awareness, but for less than half price there’s never a better time to pick them up.