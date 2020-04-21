Sony Bravia TV Deal: Save £300 on this 65-inch, 4K set with HDR10

You can save a further £100 on the already reduced Sony Bravia 65-inch TV when using the discount code SONY10.

Dropping well below its original asking price of £1199, this Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K TV already had a £200 price cut, but by using the discount code SONY10 at the checkout, you can knock down even further to just £899.

Coming Trusted Reviews Recommended from when we reviewed it in June 2018, the Sony Bravia KD65XF9005 offers an exceptional visual experience with a direct backlighting design. Dubbed “a TV that rival mid-range 2018 wannabes will seriously struggle to beat,” it’s a complete steal at a massively reduced price with a picture that remains seriously impressive.

With Sony’s X1 Extreme Processor working behind the scenes, the Sony Bravia TV delivers an exceptional picture, ensuring the most enhanced visuals possible at any one time, whilst always delivering an image that always appears authentic.

This is achieved with a ton of Sony’s exceptional features, including X-Motion Clarity, which ensures even the fastest action scenes are smooth and seamless, so when you watch it you don’t miss a moment. Partnered with TRILUMINOS displays, you can expect vivid, realistic colour palettes and exceptional contrast that bring out all the details.

Complete with both Android TV and Google Assistant, with this Sony Bravia set up you can get to what you want to watch that much sooner with its easy to use interface, as well as voice command. Android TV, of course, also offers direct access to your favourite apps like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

With a huge £300 saving to be had on the 65-inch Sony Bravia TV, this truly is a whopper of a deal. Just make sure you remember to use the quote SONY10 to take that additional £100 off your brand new TV.

