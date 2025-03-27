:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The four-star Sonos Sub Mini is seeing a much needed price drop

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on the Sonos Sub Mini for a while, but have been put off by its usually high price, then you need to see this Amazon deal. 

The Sonos Sub Mini Subwoofer is currently down to £339 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a solid £90 or 21% off its usual RRP.

The Sonos Sub Mini is finally at a lower price on Amazon

The Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer is seeing a rare price drop, and is currently just £339 in the Amazon Spring Sale event.

  • Amazon
  • Was £429
  • Now £339
View Deal

We were left seriously impressed throughout our time with the Sonos Sub Mini Subwoofer thanks to its balanced bass, easy controls and ability to significantly improve the sound quality of any paired Sonos speaker.

Available in either black or white, the Sub Mini Subwoofer sports a stylish cylindrical body that will fit well within any home. Although it’s physically small, measuring at 305 x 230 x 230mm, it’s worth noting that the Sub Mini is actually fairly heavy at 6.35kg. 

Setting up the Sub Mini is a breeze. Simply plug it in, open the Sonos iOS or Android smartphone app and then follow the on-screen instructions. Once you’re done, you’ll just need to then pair the Sub Mini to an existing wireless speaker. 

Keep in mind that the Sub Mini will work with most S2 wireless speakers, apart from the Sonos Roam series. 

We found that the Sonos Sub Mini helps to improve dynamic range and the overall audio quality of the speakers it’s paired with. In fact, in his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow found it adds “that extra hit of low-frequency action, bringing warmth and a greater range to practically every track.”

Perhaps most crucially, the Sub Mini doesn’t dominate and, instead, it simply blends in and improves. 

Overall we gave the Sonos Sub Mini Subwoofer a four-star rating, with Dave hailing the subwoofer as “the perfect upgrade” bar the high starting price. 

He continues that the Sub Mini “improves the sound quality of any Sonos speaker it’s paired with, delivering greater range and more bass, while avoiding becoming too boomy or dominating.”

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

