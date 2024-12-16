Sonos Ray is now the only soundbar worth buying this Christmas

If you need a soundbar to elevate your Christmas TV watching to new heights then the Sonos Ray just became a must-buy.

Take it from me, the Sonos Ray is the only big tech purchase I made this year and I couldn’t be happier with it. Sonos’ entry-level soundbar was already a bit of a bargain at its original price of £279, but being able to nab it now for just £148.99 makes it a no-brainer.

I bought it for a similar price during Amazon’s October Prime Day event and I haven’t looked back, feeling massively impressed with everything that this compact soundbar has to offer.

The Sonos Ray's price has plummeted

Was £279

Now just £148.99 View Deal

In fact, truth be told I needed a fix for an older soundbar that had a bit of a volume problem (it had two modes: super quiet or super loud), and I didn’t quite have the budget to opt for something beyond the £200 mark. Luckily, the Sonos Ray has ended up being a better upgrade in almost every way.

For starters, you get excellent volume control with this device, which is handy if you live in a flat, and you can even control it with both existing remotes and your smartphone via the Sonos app.

Of course, the real allure of any soundbar is its audio quality, and despite being small enough to fit under some TVs, the Sonos Ray is packing some seriously impressive sound. Voices come through clearly and there’s plenty of bass to add some serious oomph to both films and games alike.

When you’re not watching TV and simply want a bit of music to listen to then the Ray has you covered there too. You can connect the Ray to your phone over Wi-Fi or Apple AirPlay, depending on your device.

Speaking from experience, it’s been lovely to kick back with a book and have the Sonos Ray play a bit of soft music in the background. For how cheaply priced this thing is, you’d be surprised at its level of versatility.

So to reiterate, if your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t doing your favourite Christmas films justice then now’s the perfect time to upgrade.