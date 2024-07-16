Sonos Prime Day Deals 2024: Huge savings on Roam, Sub and Move

Amazon’s summer Prime Day is here, and we’ve spotted a bunch of savings on Sonos audio gear, from the portable Move and Roam speakers to the Sub Mini.

Huge sales days can be a great time to upgrade your home audio, and Prime Day 2024 has already given us some excellent savings on Sonos tech. Currently, Amazon has slashed prices on the Sub Mini, Move, Roam, and Ray soundbar.

Sonos Move and Sonos Roam Prime Day 2024

First off, the original Sonos Move – the brand’s larger portable speaker – has seen 38% knocked off its £399 RRP. It doesn’t tend to retail for that price now, but this new £249 price still represents good value, with it usually selling for around the £300 mark.

We’ve seen the Move drop to around £270 before, but not to £249 this year. That means if you’ve had your eye on the Move, which is ideal for outdoor summer gatherings, then this could be the cheapest we can find it before Black Friday – and even then there’s no guarantee it’ll go lower.

The Move lets you stream via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, features Trueplay tuning and charges via USB-C.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Roam too, the brand’s smaller portable speaker. Now £119, the Roam has picked up a 34% discount for Prime Day 2024.

Our audio expert Kob raved about the Roam in his review, awarding it full marks and saying, “Sonos’ Roam is the portable speaker we thought the Move could be. As a cheaper, smaller alternative to the bigger speaker, it boasts excellent sound quality, an impressive list of features, and a build quality that will help it survive outdoors.”

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Roam drop to on Amazon this year, with the previous low being around £130. Like the Move, this Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker is perfect for summer use. You do need to pick the white model to benefit from the cheaper price though, with the black variant costing upwards of £175.

Sonos Ray and Sonos Sub Mini Prime Day 2024

Moving onto the living room, Amazon has cut the prices of the Sub Mini from £429 to an impressive £336.46. It is also selling the budget-focussed Ray soundbar for 24% off its £279 price. At £212, the Ray is one of the best budget soundbars around.

As with all Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member to benefit. Here’s how to sign up for a free Prime Day trial.

