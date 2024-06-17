Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos’ outdoor speaker is now at the perfect price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Get prepared for the unpredictable British weather while entertaining this summer and nab the top-rated Sonos outdoor speaker for a bargain.

You can currently get the Sonos Move 2 speaker for just £329 from Amazon, which is a massive £120 off its RRP. 

The Sonos Move 2 is seeing a huge price cut

Get the versatile Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker for just £329 with this deal from Amazon.

  • Was £449
  • Now £329
The successor to the Sonos Move, the Move 2 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker which Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded boasts “better audio, thanks to stereo sound, and much-improved battery life” than its predecessor.

With new acoustic architecture and two tweeters, you can expect a top quality audio experience with a higher-fidelity stereo soundstage. Its precision-tuned woofer, powered by advanced digital signal processing, is able to produce deep, dynamic and clean bass too. 

Enable automatic Trueplay tuning and the Move 2 will continually optimise the sound based on its surroundings, so you don’t have to worry about messing with your carefully curated living room settings once you bring the speaker to the garden.

In fact the Move 2 is a truly versatile speaker that can be used both inside and out. Simply use the built-in handle to easily pick up and carry the speaker around and place it wherever you like. 

Thanks to its shock-absorbent materials the Move 2 is protected against any accidental drops and tumbles and has an IP56-rating, which means it can be used outdoors and withstand rain, sun, dirt and dust. 

We gave the Move 2 an almost-perfect 4.5-star rating with David concluding “there’s nothing else that can quite do what the Move 2 can: it’s a proper, fully integrated Sonos speaker that works as well inside and out, capable of running on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And with more than double the battery life of the original, this is a speaker that keeps going.”

For a versatile Bluetooth speaker that’s just at home indoors as it is out, you can’t do much better than the Move 2. Now seeing a solid 27% price drop, we’d recommend investing for use all-year round.

