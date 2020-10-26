Sonos One (Gen 2) Deal: Top class smart speaker gets a mighty discount

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is now available for a super-affordable £159.20, with eBay slashing a huge £39.80 off the price when you enter the POPUPOCT20 code at the checkout.

For those unfamiliar with the Sonos One, it’s a essentially a more expensive alternative to the Amazon Echo, offering substantially superior audio quality whilst also retaining all the Alexa smarts (Google Assistant is also available). Sonos has built a reputation for producing speakers with top-class audio quality, and the Sonos One is among the more affordable of the bunch.

The Sonos One boasts the capability of doubling up with another Sonos One speaker in the same room to offer stereo sound, or can even pair with a Sonos sound bar to create a cinema-esque surround system set-up.

And if you aren’t a fan of Alexa, you’ve the option to get chatty with Google Assistant instead. Voice controls allow you play music, set alarms, check the news and more. Support for Apple AirPlay 2 also means it’s a good option for iPhone users as well as Android fans.

In our review the updated Sonos One received a Trusted Reviews Recommended Award with a high 4.5-star rating. Our verdict read as follows: “The Sonos One sounds great. It gives you access to a tried-and-tested multi-room ecosystem, and it is impressively integrated with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If you crave AI convenience and aren’t willing to sacrifice sound quality, this is what you need.”

The eBay deal here is for the 2nd Generation iteration too, featuring a faster processor and extra memory when compared to the original. It also sees support for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

With the Sonos One regarded as one of the very best smart speakers you can buy, it’s exciting to see a whopping £39.80 knocked off the price. If you’re looking for a smart speaker with the audio quality to please an audiophile, this may well be the deal for you.

