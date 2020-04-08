Sonos One Deal: Save £40 on this 9/10 rated smart speaker

Benefit from six months of Spotify Premium alongside a swift £40 discount on the Sonos One (Gen 2) – one of our favourite wireless speakers to date.

Currys PC World is offering another one of its fantastic deals, giving customers a chance to benefit from a free six month Spotify Premium subscription when buying the discounted Sonos One. While the spotify offer is only eligible for brand new customers to the streaming service, it is the perfect means for adopters to make the most of their brand new Sonos speaker.

Boasting the same belter sound that Sonos’ range of speakers and soundbars are known for, the Sonos One has other tricks secretly snuck up its sleeve with the inclusion of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Similarly to the Sonos Play:1, the Sonos One takes on a whole new life as one of the best sounding smart speakers out there.

Similarly designed to its predecessor, the Sonos One sits at 16cm, snuggly fitting onto your bookshelf. However, on its top you’ll find a sleek set of touch controls as opposed to the more clicky buttons of the Sonos Play:1 – that is, if you’re ever even likely to use them with the ability to ask the AI of your choosing to adjust the volume or skip songs. However, you will also find the ability to mute Alexa or Google Assistant when you’re seeking an extra layer of privacy.

Of course, as well as its excellent audio – which we deemed “class-leading audio” in our review – Sonos also offers its multi-room speaker system, allowing you to connect the Sonos One to other Sonos speakers in your household, allowing you to keep the party going as you move from room to room.

As for the audio, we put it best in our review when we said: “The sound is wide and tall – the Sonos One looks like a bedside device, but I had it as the centrepiece of an open-plan kitchen/living room, and it didn’t have problems filling that.”

A big sound for a compact speaker, Sonos delivers once again with the AI equipped Sonos One, now down to £159 with the ability to blare some tunes using your six month free subscription to Spotify Premium.

