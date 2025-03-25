:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

One of our favourite Sonos outdoor speakers is an Amazon bargain

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The versatile Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker works as brilliantly outdoors as it does inside, making it perfect for soundtracking the unpredictable British weather. 

Save a massive £90 on one of our favourite Sonos speakers and get the Sonos Move 2 for just £359 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

The 4.5-star Sonos Move 2 is seeing a massive price drop on Amazon

Looking for a speaker that sounds great both indoors and outdoors? You’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the mighty Sonos Move 2, which is now just £359 on Amazon.

The Move 2 is a true powerhouse of a Bluetooth speaker, which Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailed as sporting a “better audio, thanks to stereo sound, and much-improved battery life” to its predecessor. 

In fact, Dave praised the speaker and concluded “there’s nothing else that can quite do what the Move 2 can”.

With two tweeters which unlocks a higher-fidelity stereo soundstage and a precision-tuned woofer for deep and dynamic bass, the Move 2 offers powerful stereo sound regardless of whether it’s indoors or outdoors. Plus with automatic Trueplay tuning, the Move 2 will automatically optimise its sound according to its surroundings. 

As it’s a Sonos speaker, you can pair the Move 2 with not only the Sonos iOS or Android smartphone app but also with other Sonos speakers to create a complete whole-home soundstage.

At 3kg, the Sonos Move 2 isn’t the lightest of portable speakers around, however its built-in handle allows you to easily carry the device around. Otherwise, the Move 2 is made from shock-absorbent materials so it can survive any accidental drops and tumbles. 

Speaking of durability, its IP56 rating means the Move 2 is protected from larger dust particles and water splashes too. 

We gave the Sonos Move 2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Dave concluding “if you want a speaker that works as well in your garden as it does in your living room, then there’s nothing better.”

If you want to experience excellent audio quality both indoors and outdoors, then you really can’t do much better than the Sonos Move 2. Now under £360, there’s never been a better time to order.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

