Sonos just released refurbished stock of the Play:1 speaker for only £109

If you’ve been holding out for a Sonos Play:1 price drop, this is now one of the best times to bag Sonos’ incredible speaker at an affordable rate.

Succeeded by the likes of the Sonos One SL and Sonos One, the Sonos Play:1 is still a fantastic speaker that’s definitely worth your attention. For a limited time, Sonos has released some certified refurbished stock of the Sonos Play:1, bringing the speaker down to the hugely reduced cost of only £109.

For context, at its release the Sonos Play: 1 would have set you back £189.99. Available to buy at £109 however, you’ll get a total saving of £80.99 on the speaker, which we here at Trusted Reviews rated a superbly high 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Unlike the smartified Sonos One, the Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker is just that – a speaker. For some, the lack of voice control might be a deal-breaker, in which case you’re better off picking up one of Sonos’ Alexa/Google Assistant integrated smart wireless speakers. However, for those who’d rather avoid a household filled with AI, this is a fantastic, affordable option.

The Sonos Play:1 offers impressive audio and the ability to sync up in Sonos’ multi-room functionality. This means you can scatter a number of speakers around the home and fill it with sound, or pick and choose where your music plays with the option to have different rooms playing different music, keeping everyone in your household happy.

Sitting as one of Sonos’ smallest speakers, it comes in a compact design with the iconic smooth metal grille that curves around the main body of the speaker, with a plastic top and bottom, coming up at just 16cm tall. On the top, you’ll find satisfyingly clickable buttons to play and pause your music, as well as adjusting volume.

Of course, other than these select buttons, you’ll control your music utilising Sonos’ own WiFi-based software. That’s right, there’s no way to physically connect your Sonos to a device or other speakers, nor via Bluetooth. Instead, you can download the Sonos app, available on both iOS and Android and link up to your chosen streaming service or straight from your phone’s library to play your favourite tunes. Here you’ll also be able to choose which rooms music is playing and volume levels if you have multiple speakers in your ecosystem.

In terms of audio quality, in our review we said: “On its own the Sonos Play:1 is an excellent small speaker, offering pretty much class-leading sound quality for a wireless speaker of this price and size.”

Reduced to £109 on this refurbished model, pick up the Sonos Play: 1 now and enjoy excellent sound in a compactly designed speaker, at a price that won’t break the bank.

