Sonos has the perfect deal for film fans

Save a massive £110 and get the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for just £339 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

Was £449
Now £339

Save a massive £110 and get the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for just £339 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

Was £449

Now £339 View Deal

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a compact soundbar that’s designed for smaller TVs and rooms.

Experience an immersive 3D audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos support, which maps sounds across your space for a truly immersive cinematic experience. Just keep in mind that you will need a TV that supports Dolby Atmos and Atmos-encoded content to utilise this technology.

While the Sonos Beam boasts crystal clear dialogue to ensure you hear every word, turn on Speech Enhancement in the Sonos mobile app which promises even greater clarity.

In fact the Sonos app is packed with heaps of extra features to optimise the Beam soundbar, including Night Sound which reduces the intensity of loud effects while enhancing quieter sounds, making it perfect for late night TV watching when you need to keep it down.

Boasting advanced audio processing, the Sonos Beam ensures sound remains balanced at any volume level. Home Technology Editor David Ludlow confirmed in his review that the Beam’s “poise and balance are excellent throughout. Given how small this soundbar is, the bass levels are impressive.”

With Sonos’ Trueplay Tuning Technology, sound is also adapted based on the unique acoustics of your room, ensuring audio is optimised regardless of where the soundbar is placed.

We gave the Sonos Beam a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising you should buy the soundbar if you “want an immersive way of boosting sound from your TV, and a device that will fit into your multi-room setup, the Beam is hard to beat.”

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up for an affordable price, thanks to this deal on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

