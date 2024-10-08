Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos has the perfect deal for film fans

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Create a cinema-like experience in the comfort of your own home with the affordable Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

Save a massive £110 and get the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for just £339 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. 

Take £110 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar

Take £110 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar

Create a cinema-like experience in the comfort of your own home with the affordable Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £339
View Deal

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a compact soundbar that’s designed for smaller TVs and rooms.

Experience an immersive 3D audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos support, which maps sounds across your space for a truly immersive cinematic experience. Just keep in mind that you will need a TV that supports Dolby Atmos and Atmos-encoded content to utilise this technology.

While the Sonos Beam boasts crystal clear dialogue to ensure you hear every word, turn on Speech Enhancement in the Sonos mobile app which promises even greater clarity.

In fact the Sonos app is packed with heaps of extra features to optimise the Beam soundbar, including Night Sound which reduces the intensity of loud effects while enhancing quieter sounds, making it perfect for late night TV watching when you need to keep it down.

Boasting advanced audio processing, the Sonos Beam ensures sound remains balanced at any volume level. Home Technology Editor David Ludlow confirmed in his review that the Beam’s “poise and balance are excellent throughout. Given how small this soundbar is, the bass levels are impressive.” 

With Sonos’ Trueplay Tuning Technology, sound is also adapted based on the unique acoustics of your room, ensuring audio is optimised regardless of where the soundbar is placed.  

We gave the Sonos Beam a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising you should buy the soundbar if you “want an immersive way of boosting sound from your TV, and a device that will fit into your multi-room setup, the Beam is hard to beat.”

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up for an affordable price, thanks to this deal on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

Lewis Painter 41 mins ago
Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Jessica Gorringe 52 mins ago
These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A54 going cheap in Amazon’s sale

Samsung Galaxy A54 going cheap in Amazon’s sale

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words