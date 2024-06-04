Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Era 300 is £110 off in rare discount

Chris Smith

The Sonos Era 300 is one of our favourite in-home wireless speakers and, at this price, there’s a great opportunity to save over £100.

Amazon is selling the Sonos Era 300 for just £339 right now, which is £110 off the asking price for this model, which provides immersive Dolby Atmos support.

The cheapest price mentioned above is on the white hue, but if you prefer the black then it’ll only cost you about three pounds more. You can also get fast and free delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

The Sonos Era 300, the successor to the much loved Sonos 5, arrived around a year ago and hasn’t seen many price cuts since, so we’re particularly enthused to see it on sale at Amazon right now.

Is the Sonos Era 300 worth buying?

Sonos Era 300 update main

Recommended

Sonos' wireless speaker reaches the Atmos-sphere

Pros

  • Expansive Dolby Atmos presentation
  • Clear, detailed, and balanced audio
  • Quick Tune Trueplay
  • Noteworthy looks

Cons

  • Doesn’t support Atmos playback from Tidal
  • Some will find it too expensive
  • Adapters are optional extras

Our reviewer loves this model and praised the expansive Dolby Atmos presentation thanks to the upfiring speakers, as well as the clear, detailed and balanced audio. It also offers the Quick Tune TruePlay which enables the speaker to quickly analyse the dimensions of the room to provide the best soundscape for the environment.

We gave it a 4.5 score from a possible five in a detailed test and loved how it could be used for individual music playback and as part of a Sonos home cinema system. It also adds Bluetooth, which is a welcome bonus, as well as the ability to cast tunes via standard Wi-Fi or Apple’s AirPlay technology.

It also has a super interesting, hourglass-like concave design that’s ideal for users who’re looking for a more unique look inside the home.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Sonos Era 300 remains a very tempting speaker. It sounds very good, and with Atmos content it generates a big, expansive performance that convincingly escapes the speaker’s dimensions, but it is worth the cost?”

“For Sonos owners I think it is, and that it can pull duties as a surround speaker will appeal to those looking to build a Sonos-centric home theatre set-up. There’s no doubting the expense but when the Sonos Era 300 is good, it is very good.”

With the expense now seriously lessened for a limited time, what are you waiting for? If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 300 review

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

