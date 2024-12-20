Sonos Era 300 drops by £100, offering wireless Dolby Atmos on the cheap

The Sonos Era 300 is a powerhouse of a multi-room home speaker and it’s close to its all-time low price prior to the Christmas break.

Over at Amazon UK, you can get the Sonos 300 for £349, which is £100 off the quite lofty £449 RRP for the Wi-Fi smart speaker with Bluetooth. This 22% saving is on the black model, but the white edition is only 75p more expensive.

This price isn’t far short of the all-time low price we’ve seen on the Sonos Era 300, which came on Cyber Monday and dropped the price to £328.99

There’s the option for Amazon Prime delivery, which will enable members to get it by Monday December 23. That means it’s a great option for enjoying the Christmas playlist at full blast on December 25.

This model offers Dolby Atmos compatibility meaning you’ll get that atmospheric immersive sound when blasting Mariah Carey for the next few days. With tracks that support Dolby Atmos, the Sonos 300 will generate a wider, deeper and taller soundscape than the speaker is capable of.

Is the Sonos Era 300 worth buying?

Sonos' wireless speaker reaches the Atmos-sphere Pros Expansive Dolby Atmos presentation

Clear, detailed, and balanced audio

Quick Tune Trueplay

Noteworthy looks Cons Doesn’t support Atmos playback from Tidal

Some will find it too expensive

Adapters are optional extras

Our reviewer revisited the Sonos Era 300 in April 2024 and gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible five.

He praised that expansive Dolby Atmos presentation and clear, detailed and balanced audio. The Quick Tune Trueplay feature will help you get set up quickly and it actually looks really nice.

“A wireless speaker that delivers a fine Dolby Atmos presentation, the Sonos Era 300 delivers a crisp, clear, and balanced sound. This is one of the more exciting and interesting efforts in the wireless speaker market,” our reviewer Kob Monney said.

He said you should buy if you want a speaker that offers expansive sound beyond its form factor. “There aren’t many Atmos wireless speakers, but this is a fine example of it,” Monney added. If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 300 review

