Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Era 300 drops by £100, offering wireless Dolby Atmos on the cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sonos Era 300 is a powerhouse of a multi-room home speaker and it’s close to its all-time low price prior to the Christmas break.

Over at Amazon UK, you can get the Sonos 300 for £349, which is £100 off the quite lofty £449 RRP for the Wi-Fi smart speaker with Bluetooth. This 22% saving is on the black model, but the white edition is only 75p more expensive.

Save £100 on the Sonos Era 300 for a limited time

Save £100 on the Sonos Era 300 for a limited time

Grab the highly-rated Sonos Era 300 on Amazon now for just £349, a massive discount of £100.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • £349
View Deal

This price isn’t far short of the all-time low price we’ve seen on the Sonos Era 300, which came on Cyber Monday and dropped the price to £328.99

There’s the option for Amazon Prime delivery, which will enable members to get it by Monday December 23. That means it’s a great option for enjoying the Christmas playlist at full blast on December 25.

This model offers Dolby Atmos compatibility meaning you’ll get that atmospheric immersive sound when blasting Mariah Carey for the next few days. With tracks that support Dolby Atmos, the Sonos 300 will generate a wider, deeper and taller soundscape than the speaker is capable of.

Is the Sonos Era 300 worth buying?

Sonos Era 300 update main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Sonos' wireless speaker reaches the Atmos-sphere

Pros

  • Expansive Dolby Atmos presentation
  • Clear, detailed, and balanced audio
  • Quick Tune Trueplay
  • Noteworthy looks

Cons

  • Doesn’t support Atmos playback from Tidal
  • Some will find it too expensive
  • Adapters are optional extras

Our reviewer revisited the Sonos Era 300 in April 2024 and gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible five.

He praised that expansive Dolby Atmos presentation and clear, detailed and balanced audio. The Quick Tune Trueplay feature will help you get set up quickly and it actually looks really nice.

“A wireless speaker that delivers a fine Dolby Atmos presentation, the Sonos Era 300 delivers a crisp, clear, and balanced sound. This is one of the more exciting and interesting efforts in the wireless speaker market,” our reviewer Kob Monney said.

He said you should buy if you want a speaker that offers expansive sound beyond its form factor. “There aren’t many Atmos wireless speakers, but this is a fine example of it,” Monney added. If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 300 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a different deal over the festive season, check out or last minute Christmas gift guide.

You might like…

AirTag four-pack drops to stocking stuffing low price in the US

AirTag four-pack drops to stocking stuffing low price in the US

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Amazon’s now selling a Chromebook just shy of £170

Amazon’s now selling a Chromebook just shy of £170

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Quick, the Galaxy S24 FE now comes with a free Chromebook

Quick, the Galaxy S24 FE now comes with a free Chromebook

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Don’t buy AirPods when Sony’s 5-star earbuds are so cheap

Don’t buy AirPods when Sony’s 5-star earbuds are so cheap

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Want to add voice control to your Christmas tree? Smart plugs are now going cheap

Want to add voice control to your Christmas tree? Smart plugs are now going cheap

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The PSVR2 headset still has its Black Friday price tag

The PSVR2 headset still has its Black Friday price tag

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access