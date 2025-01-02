Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

I never expected to see the Sonos Era 300 this cheap

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home speaker set-up this New Year for a bargain, thanks to this unbelievable Sonos Era 300 price drop.

Get the 4.5-star rated Sonos Era 300 Bluetooth speaker for just £329 on Amazon and save a massive £120 off its RRP.

The Sonos Era 300 is an absolute bargain for the New Year

The 4.5-star rated Sonos Era 300 Bluetooth speaker is currently just £329 on Amazon, which is a massive £120 off its usual RRP.

The Sonos Era 300 is a mighty household speaker that’s packed with features including spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support and the ability to play and stream from any service or device over Wi-Fi or via Bluetooth pairing.

If you’re already cemented within the Sonos ecosystem then you can also easily pair speakers with the Sonos Arc, Arc Ultra or Beam (Gen 2) for a seriously immersive surround sound experience.

Otherwise, if this is your first jump into Sonos then you needn’t worry as thanks to its easy set-up and intuitive on-device controls, the Era 300 is simple to use.

With six optimally positioned drivers, the Sonos Era 300’s acoustic design projects sound around your entire space for a truly immersive listening experience. 

In fact, in his review AV Editor Kob Monney declared that it’s hard to compare against other speakers at the Era 300’s price as “there aren’t many that do what it can do”.

Kob continues by praising the Era 300’s approach to treble as being “furnished with crispness and detail” while balance is even across the entire frequency range. 

Plus, thanks to Trueplay tuning which automatically adjusts your speaker’s EQ for your space, bass is refined to provide more weight without compromising clarity, which means the speaker is good to listen to, even at lower volumes. 

Overall we gave the Sonos Era 300 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Kob concluding that it “remains a very tempting speaker. It sounds very good, and with Atmos content it generates a big, expansive performance that convincingly escapes the speaker’s dimensions”.

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker that’s packed with top quality listening features, all for a bargain price, then we’d recommend snapping up this deal on the top-rated Sonos Era 300 while it’s still around.

