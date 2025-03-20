:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Don’t wait for Amazon’s Spring Sale, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted now

If you want to add another Sonos speaker to your collection then there’s no need to wait until Amazon’s Spring Sale officially begins.

Even though the Amazon Spring Sale is set to kick off next Tuesday and run until the following Monday, the retailer has already dropped a couple of early bargains, the most impressive of which is one that I myself am tempted to buy.

The deal in question is for the powerful yet compact Sonos Era 100 speaker, which has dropped from £249 to just £199. It doesn’t matter if you’re an existing Sonos fan or someone looking to buy their first speaker, this is a great buy for all. The deal is also available on Amazon US.

Last year I added a Sonos Ray to my living room, and while the furor around the changes to the Sonos app was still in play, I found myself enamoured with the quality of the product overall. The device itself was incredibly easy to set up, and the sound quality is phenomenal, opening up a whole new layer of immersion for films, TV shows and games.

The Sonos Era 100 benefits from that same expertise when it comes to understanding how to construct a mindbending soundstage that can really elevate whatever it is that you’re listening to.

In an update to our 4.5-star review for the speaker, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “when I first reviewed the Era 100 I felt it wasn’t as bright as the [Sonos] One with its treble performance. I’ve come about on that position and feel the treble on the Era 100 stands out more than it did on its predecessor. It still sounds warm but there’s a better sense of separation between the highs and mids, making the former stand out more than it does on a One SL.”

Also unlike the Sonos One, the Era 100 supports Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to quickly select one of your favourite playlists on your phone and have it play through the speaker. There’s also support for AirPlay, which is always a plus for iPhone users.

Where the Era 100 really shines though is if you have other Sonos devices in your home. In my case, I could have the Era 100 in one room, playing the same song in tandem with my Sonos Ray, creating a synchronised audio experience that’s perfect for parties.

At just £199, the Sonos Era 100 is down to the perfect price to treat yourself. If you love listening to music at home then this is the speaker you’ll want to have in your collection.

