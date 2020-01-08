The Sonos Beam is now cheaper than its Amazon Black Friday price

Saving you a grand total of £84, get the Sonos Beam for just £315, £14 less than Amazon’s Black friday price.

Did you hold out on forking out on the Sonos Beam over the Black Friday mass shopping extravaganza? It looks like you made the right choice, because now the Sonos Beam is even cheaper on Amazon in both its black and white variants, dropping to £315 from its Black Friday deal of £329.

Best Sonos Beam Deal Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black Pick up the Sonos Beam, the soundbar that features smart capabilities with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri compatibility. It offers great sound, whether you want to listen to music or watch a movie with Trueplay allowing the Sonos Beam to adapt to its environment and optimise sound.

Outside of the context of the Black Friday period, this is a mega saving, seeing the Sonos Beam at its lowest price on Amazon and saving you a grand total of 21% on the Sonos Beam’s steep £399 price tag.

Once again the people at Sonos make a beautiful hybrid in one of its fantastic speakers, taking the form factor of the typical soundbar, a long, slim rectangular speaker there to, for the most part, enhance the audio quality of your TV set-up and easily integrate in front of your screen without obscuring the view.

Much like with its Sonos One, Sonos has then added in smart capabilities, allowing you to speak to your Sonos Beam with an AI assistant of your choice, with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri in its repertoire. Similar to that of that iconic food TV ad, then, the Beam is not just any soundbar, it’s a Sonos soundbar.

As well as being able to speak and utilise it much like any other smart home hub, its main focus is, of course, to deliver optimal sound across watching TV and listening to music. Loaded with four elliptical full-range woofers with two angled at 45 degrees for delivering a wider dispersed sound, there is also a tweeter, and three passive radiators.

Add to the mix its Trueplay feature (only available for iOS users), the Sonos Beam can detect its surroundings and adapt to ensure it delivers optimal sound dependent on where it’s been placed in your home.

The main question on our minds: can it tackle both music and movies? In our verdict, we said: “This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks. It fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multi-room speakers, and has no problem fulfilling its promise of controlling TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices.”

Down by a significant £84, this price on the Sonos Beam is really too good to miss, and who knows how long it’ll be before Amazon hike it back up in price?

