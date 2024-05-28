Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sonos Beam 2 is one of our favourite soundbars. Period. And this offer brings the Dolby Atmos-enabled device down to a less stratospheric price.

Amazon is selling the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for £499, which is £100 off what Sonos usually commands for this top rated device. The 20% saving is for a limited time only so act fast on this one.

You can buy it in both black and white colours to fit the aesthetic of your room and entertainment centre too.

If you’re not too familiar with the Sonic Beam (Gen 2), we’re talking about one of the most capable compact soundbars around with all of the Wi-Fi multiroom nous Sonos is known for.

The excellent clean and balanced sound is augmented by the virtual Dolby Atmos support, which will make it sound as if you have a full surround sound set-up in your living room.

The cinematic experience can be completed by adding rear speakers like the Sonos One or Sonos Era 100, as well as a Sonos Sub as time goes on. There’s also Amazon Alexa support to enable your tunes to be controlled by your voice and for smart home devices to be accessed too.

It benefits from Sonos’ patented TruePlay support, which will ensure the sound is tailored perfectly to your living environment. Our reviewer gave this product – which is the middle child separating the flagship Sonos Arc and affordable Sonos Ray – a 4.5 star score from a possible five.

He concluded you should buy “if you want an immersive way of boosting sound from your TV, and a device that will fit into your multi-room setup, the Beam is hard to beat.”

If your soundbar is getting a little long in the tooth, or you don’t have one at all, this one’s an easy win for vastly upgrading your TV’s audio output.

