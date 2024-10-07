Sonos Arc has a rare price cut you don’t want to miss

Upgrade your home entertainment set up for less thanks to this huge discount on the premium Sonos Arc soundbar.

Not only is the Sonos Arc already seeing a 20% price drop on Peter Tyson’s eBay store, but enter the code LEAFY15 and you’ll receive another 15% off, making the grand total just £644.00. That’s a massive £255 off its RRP.

You’ll have to act fast though, as this discount code will expire tomorrow (8th October).

Take £255 off the Sonos Arc soundbar with this discount code Simply enter the code LEAFY15 at the checkout and get the premium Sonos Arc for just £644. That’s a massive £255 off its RRP. eBay

Was £899

Now £644 View Deal

With eleven engineered internal speakers, including two dedicated height channels, the Sonos Arc is able to fire sound in multiple directions across your room for a truly immersive audio soundstage that boasts clarity, detail and depth.

The Sonos Arc supports Dolby Atmos that works with its upward-firing drivers to create a cinematic and multi-dimensional listening experience, regardless of whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or just listening to your favourite album.

Download the iOS or Android Sonos app and you’ll find heaps of extra features, including a speedy set-up, EQ personalisation settings and Sonos’ Speech Enhancement tool which provides better dialogue clarity when characters whisper or if the action on-screen intensifies.

Controlling the Arc is simple too and requires either just a tap or swipe at the top of the soundbar or you can even sync it with an existing remote for streamlined control. Not only that but the Arc is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your smart home devices, manage your calendar and more with just your voice.

We gave the Sonos Arc a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “the Arc can handle music as well as film soundtracks. In that sense it doubles up as a home cinema system and a music system.”

For a versatile soundbar that enhances your home entertainment’s audio quality, is easy to use and fits seamlessly into your home, all for a reduced price, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than the Sonos Arc.