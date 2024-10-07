Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Arc has a rare price cut you don’t want to miss

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home entertainment set up for less thanks to this huge discount on the premium Sonos Arc soundbar.

Not only is the Sonos Arc already seeing a 20% price drop on Peter Tyson’s eBay store, but enter the code LEAFY15 and you’ll receive another 15% off, making the grand total just £644.00. That’s a massive £255 off its RRP. 

You’ll have to act fast though, as this discount code will expire tomorrow (8th October). 

Take £255 off the Sonos Arc soundbar with this discount code

Take £255 off the Sonos Arc soundbar with this discount code

Simply enter the code LEAFY15 at the checkout and get the premium Sonos Arc for just £644. That’s a massive £255 off its RRP.

  • eBay
  • Was £899
  • Now £644
View Deal

With eleven engineered internal speakers, including two dedicated height channels, the Sonos Arc is able to fire sound in multiple directions across your room for a truly immersive audio soundstage that boasts clarity, detail and depth. 

The Sonos Arc supports Dolby Atmos that works with its upward-firing drivers to create a cinematic and multi-dimensional listening experience, regardless of whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or just listening to your favourite album.

Download the iOS or Android Sonos app and you’ll find heaps of extra features, including a speedy set-up, EQ personalisation settings and Sonos’ Speech Enhancement tool which provides better dialogue clarity when characters whisper or if the action on-screen intensifies.  

Controlling the Arc is simple too and requires either just a tap or swipe at the top of the soundbar or you can even sync it with an existing remote for streamlined control. Not only that but the Arc is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your smart home devices, manage your calendar and more with just your voice.

We gave the Sonos Arc a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “the Arc can handle music as well as film soundtracks. In that sense it doubles up as a home cinema system and a music system.”

For a versatile soundbar that enhances your home entertainment’s audio quality, is easy to use and fits seamlessly into your home, all for a reduced price, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than the Sonos Arc.

You might like…

The price of the Galaxy S24 FE has been fixed

The price of the Galaxy S24 FE has been fixed

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The new AirPods 4 are going massively cheap

The new AirPods 4 are going massively cheap

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Sky’s Full Fibre broadband has never been cheaper

Sky’s Full Fibre broadband has never been cheaper

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Galaxy S24 Plus is down to the price it always should have been

Galaxy S24 Plus is down to the price it always should have been

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words