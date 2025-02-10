Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day with the Sonos Ace’s massive price cut

If you’re tempted to treat yourself to a new pair of headphones but aren’t sure which ones to go for then this Sonos Ace deal may have just made the decision for you.

As Sonos’ first pair of headphones, the Ace brought a ton of intriguing features to market when they debuted last year. However, the one key feature that held them back was their astronomical price of £449. Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue with this deal.

Right now on Amazon you can swipe the Sonos Ace headphones for the much lower price of just £299. That’s incredibly close to the price we saw them drop to during the Black Friday sale, so if you missed out then – now’s your chance to get them.

Massive Sonos Ace price cut

Previously £449

Now just £299

Admittedly, the Sonos Ace certainly had their work cut out for them when they launched, due to how severe the competition is in this sector. After all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have sound quality on lock, while the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have active noise cancelling like no other. While the Sonos Ace don’t quite topple either in their respective races, the headphones are still fantastic in their own right with excellent overall performance and a few unique features up their sleeve.

Speaking from experience, I’ve been using the Sonos Ace as my go-to pair of headphones for a few days now and have been highly impressed with how comfortable they are to wear, how well they keep ambient noise at bay and the audio chops they bring to the table during playback.

In fact, I’ve found myself unearthing new details in songs that I’ve listened to for years, and there’s a wonderfully natural 3D soundscape that the Sonos Ace builds, making it feel as if you’re being treated to a personal concert every time you put them on.

These features are great to have, but where I think the Sonos Ace can really win people over is in their design. Unlike a lot of headphones on the market, these cans have an extremely slim profile, barely jutting out when worn. Compared to some bulkier options that I’ve used in the past, this has been a welcome change.

If you have a Sonos soundbar set up at home then you can have the audio from your TV beam directly to the Sonos Ace via TV Swap. This is perfect for when your partner goes to bed and you want to enjoy a spot of late-night gaming or TV watching without waking them up.

There’s a lot to like about the slick and fashionable Sonos Ace, but they’re made even better when you can get them at a fraction of their original price.