Sonos Ace headphones are finally down to a reasonable price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The brand new Sonos Ace headphones are finally down to a reasonable price.

Amazon is selling the Sonos Ace for £369 for a limited time. That’s an 18% saving on the £449 RRP. You can specify the headphones in either black or white, too.

This is a great price for a premium product that has been on the market for less than three months.

We like the Sonos Ace, having awarded the classy cans 4 out of 5 in our review, and calling them “A very good first attempt at a pair of headphones from the Sonos”.

Highlights include a brilliantly comfortable fit, which our reviewed call “the comfiest headphones I’ve worn”. Their memory foam earpads coated in vegan leather truly feel wonderful on your lugs, while the build is nice and slim.

They also admired the cool TV Audio Swap feature, which lets you seamlessly switch audio between the headphones and your Sonos Arc soundbar, should you have one.

If you’re already invested in the Sonos speaker ecosystem, these could be the ideal headphones for you.

Sound quality is on point too, with smooth performance from 40mm custom designed dynamic drivers. Bass is particularly weighty, and there’s an all-round sense of balance that means we could listen to music on the Sonos Ace for hours without our ears getting fatigued.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is strong, while the Sonos Ace also support features such as Dolby Head Tracking and spatial audio. Meanwhile, Snapdragon Sound (the aptX Lossless codec) and lossless audio over a physical USB-C connection are also supported. Battery life is a solid 30 hours, too.

One of our main criticisms of the Sonos Ace was that they were quite a bit more expensive than some of their key rivals. As part of this Amazon deal, however, they’re now way more competitive.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

