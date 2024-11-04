Sonos Ace are finally down to a reasonable price

The Sonos Ace are the long-awaited first pair of headphones from the multi-room audio giant, but the price tag has been firmly at the premium end. This eBay offer changes things.

Right now the Hughes Electrical eBay storefront is offering the Sonos Ace in white for £369, which is an £80 saving on the RRP. However, you can save an additional 10% with the code CRISP10.

That lovely little bonus brings the Sonos Ace price down to £332.10, a saving of £116.90 on the asking price. That code lasts until November 8. There’s free UK delivery in 2-3 days too.

Get an Ace deal on these Sonos headphones The Sonos Ace headphones are £116.90 off thanks to the Hughes Electrical eBay store, but make sure to use the code CRISP10 at checkout eBay

USE CODE: CRISP10

£332.10 View Deal

Hughes Electrical is a Sonos Authorised seller, which has also received the eBay Premium Service distinction for being a top rated seller with fast delivery and easy returns. Indeed, there’s a 99% positive feedback rating from more than 97,000 sales.

As for the Sonos Ace headphones themselves, we gave them a four-star rating from a possible five with our reviewer praising the excellent comfort, strong noise-cancelling, enjoyable sound and the awesome wireless performance.

For those already in the Sonos ecosystem, the TV audio swap feature is a great selling point. This is an excellent way to transfer whatever is playing through your headphones, to your Sonos soundbar and vice versa.

Sonos' first attempt at headphones is good but not great Pros Excellent comfort

Strong noise-cancelling

Enjoyable sound

TV Audio Swap is great

Strong wireless performance Cons ANC not as good as Bose

Not as detailed or as dynamic as Sony

Could benefit from more app integration

More expensive than the competition

It’s great if you’re trying to keep the noise down while others are on their way to bed, or if you’re listening to tunes on the way home from work and want to easily transfer the content to the speakers.

Our reviewer called the Sonos Ace “gallant attempt” from Sonos, with good noise cancellation, that promises to get even better over time. They’re a great option from for those seeking comfort as a high priority. He said: “These are the comfiest headphones I’ve worn. They slip onto the head like a pair of slippers.”