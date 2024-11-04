Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Ace are finally down to a reasonable price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sonos Ace are the long-awaited first pair of headphones from the multi-room audio giant, but the price tag has been firmly at the premium end. This eBay offer changes things.

Right now the Hughes Electrical eBay storefront is offering the Sonos Ace in white for £369, which is an £80 saving on the RRP. However, you can save an additional 10% with the code CRISP10.

That lovely little bonus brings the Sonos Ace price down to £332.10, a saving of £116.90 on the asking price. That code lasts until November 8. There’s free UK delivery in 2-3 days too.

Get an Ace deal on these Sonos headphones

The Sonos Ace headphones are £116.90 off thanks to the Hughes Electrical eBay store, but make sure to use the code CRISP10 at checkout

  • eBay
  • USE CODE: CRISP10
  • £332.10
View Deal

Hughes Electrical is a Sonos Authorised seller, which has also received the eBay Premium Service distinction for being a top rated seller with fast delivery and easy returns. Indeed, there’s a 99% positive feedback rating from more than 97,000 sales.

As for the Sonos Ace headphones themselves, we gave them a four-star rating from a possible five with our reviewer praising the excellent comfort, strong noise-cancelling, enjoyable sound and the awesome wireless performance.

For those already in the Sonos ecosystem, the TV audio swap feature is a great selling point. This is an excellent way to transfer whatever is playing through your headphones, to your Sonos soundbar and vice versa.

Sonos Ace hanging
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Sonos' first attempt at headphones is good but not great

Pros

  • Excellent comfort
  • Strong noise-cancelling
  • Enjoyable sound
  • TV Audio Swap is great
  • Strong wireless performance

Cons

  • ANC not as good as Bose
  • Not as detailed or as dynamic as Sony
  • Could benefit from more app integration
  • More expensive than the competition

It’s great if you’re trying to keep the noise down while others are on their way to bed, or if you’re listening to tunes on the way home from work and want to easily transfer the content to the speakers.

Our reviewer called the Sonos Ace “gallant attempt” from Sonos, with good noise cancellation, that promises to get even better over time. They’re a great option from for those seeking comfort as a high priority. He said: “These are the comfiest headphones I’ve worn. They slip onto the head like a pair of slippers.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

