:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The best Sonic game in years is now at an unbeatable price on PS5

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re an old school sonic fan like myself and are tempted to dive back into some fast action gameplay then this deal is for you.

Showing my age a bit here, the Sega Mega Drive was my first ever console and so I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t a little obsessed with Sonic the Hedgehog when I was growing up. With the wavering quality of Sonic games over the years however, I hadn’t played a Sonic title in almost 20 years until Sonic x Shadow Generations hit the scene.

As luck would have it, if you’ve yet to add Sonic’s latest adventure to your collection then you can nab Sonic x Shadow Generations for just £19.94 on Amazon. Even though that exact offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, you can still buy the game for just £20.99 without Prime which, compared to the game’s original £44.99 price point, makes it an absolute steal.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is now super cheap

Sonic x Shadow Generations is now super cheap

Sonic’s best game in ages is now down to a bargain price on PS5 for Amazon Prime members, making it the perfect buy ahead of the long Easter weekend.

  • Amazon
  • Was £44.99
  • Now just £19.94
View Deal

I’ll be honest, unless it’s something that Nintendo itself puts out, I don’t play too many family friendly games these days, but with the hubbub surrounding the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in cinemas last year, I thought that it would be good fun to give Sonic x Shadow Generations a go and see how the series had progressed over the years. My fellow Sonic fans, let me tell you now, this game is a blast.

Technically it’s two games in one, with the core Sonic Generations title here (now looking better than ever I should say) sitting alongside the all new Shadow Generations expansion included, which sees Sonic’s archnemesis run through classic levels dating all the way back to Sonic Adventure 2.

Shadow also brings a ton of additional powers into the mix, making his gameplay a little more combat focused than typical Sonic fare. With all new ‘Doom’ powers, Shadow is able to glide, take out multiple enemies at once, and even use combo attacks to reach new heights.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Just like Sonic Generations, Shadow Generations features both classic 2D level design alongside more modern 3D levels, so there’s something for fans of all ages to enjoy, and there’s no denying that when you’re zipping through said levels at near breakneck speed, it’s an absolute blast.

There’s a ton of content here, and for just £19.94 it’s at the perfect price to snap up ahead of the long Easter weekend.

You might like…

It’s not too late to save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with this limited deal

It’s not too late to save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with this limited deal

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Act fast to get a Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop at almost 50% off

Act fast to get a Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop at almost 50% off

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Save a massive 36% on this powerful Vax carpet cleaner

Save a massive 36% on this powerful Vax carpet cleaner

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Samsung’s pocket-sized 4TB portable SSD is down to a bargain price

Samsung’s pocket-sized 4TB portable SSD is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access