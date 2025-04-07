The best Sonic game in years is now at an unbeatable price on PS5

If you’re an old school sonic fan like myself and are tempted to dive back into some fast action gameplay then this deal is for you.

Showing my age a bit here, the Sega Mega Drive was my first ever console and so I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t a little obsessed with Sonic the Hedgehog when I was growing up. With the wavering quality of Sonic games over the years however, I hadn’t played a Sonic title in almost 20 years until Sonic x Shadow Generations hit the scene.

As luck would have it, if you’ve yet to add Sonic’s latest adventure to your collection then you can nab Sonic x Shadow Generations for just £19.94 on Amazon. Even though that exact offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, you can still buy the game for just £20.99 without Prime which, compared to the game’s original £44.99 price point, makes it an absolute steal.

I’ll be honest, unless it’s something that Nintendo itself puts out, I don’t play too many family friendly games these days, but with the hubbub surrounding the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in cinemas last year, I thought that it would be good fun to give Sonic x Shadow Generations a go and see how the series had progressed over the years. My fellow Sonic fans, let me tell you now, this game is a blast.

Technically it’s two games in one, with the core Sonic Generations title here (now looking better than ever I should say) sitting alongside the all new Shadow Generations expansion included, which sees Sonic’s archnemesis run through classic levels dating all the way back to Sonic Adventure 2.

Shadow also brings a ton of additional powers into the mix, making his gameplay a little more combat focused than typical Sonic fare. With all new ‘Doom’ powers, Shadow is able to glide, take out multiple enemies at once, and even use combo attacks to reach new heights.

Just like Sonic Generations, Shadow Generations features both classic 2D level design alongside more modern 3D levels, so there’s something for fans of all ages to enjoy, and there’s no denying that when you’re zipping through said levels at near breakneck speed, it’s an absolute blast.

There’s a ton of content here, and for just £19.94 it’s at the perfect price to snap up ahead of the long Easter weekend.