Snatch up this Philips Hue twin set of bulbs with a 65% discount

Anyone looking to smarten up their home should seriously consider this incredible Philips Hue twin pack of bulbs.

We’re only on the first day of Amazon Prime Day and we’ve already found some incredible deals. One of the most affordable deals available right now is this fantastic discount on a twin pack of Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bulbs, which have had their price slashed from £94.99 all the way down to £32.99.

That is a discount of £62 – or 65% – and bringing the price of each bulb down to just £16.50 each. It is also the lowest price this product has ever been on Amazon, as you can see from the Keepa graph below. Since it’s a Prime Day discount it doesn’t show on the graph, though you can see that the current price of £32.99 is actually more affordable than the lowest stated price of £49.99.

Amazon pricing of Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack

To use the bulbs, you only have to screw them in and connect them to the Philips Hue Bluetooth app, which can be used to control the colour and brightness.

This Philips Hue deal is too good to miss Amazon Prime Day has given us some amazing deals, with this Philips Hue bulb twin pack offering up a saving of 65%. Amazon

Save £62 with this offer

Dropped to only £32.99 View Deal

There are over 16 million colours to choose from and a top brightness of 1100 lumen, which can be toggled to fit your needs, whether that be a bright room for cooking or a warm light to watch TV.

With such a severe price cut and two bulbs included, this is a great way to smarten up your home without breaking the bank.

And if you’re after even more deals, be sure to check out our live deals blog, as we’ll be telling you all about the best discounts and deals on everything tech.