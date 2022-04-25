 large image

Snatch up the iPhone 12 with unlimited data for just £32 a month

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

This incredible iPhone 12 deal with unlimited 5G data for just £32 a month ends today, so you better act fast if you want to make use of it.

It can be a big hassle when you’re looking for a new handset; not only do you need to decide which phone is right for you, but you also need to pick a solid plan to go along with it.

Thankfully, we’ve been on the lookout for some of the best phone deals and we came across this incredible iPhone 12 deal that comes with unlimited 5G data, all for just £32 a month, with absolutely zero upfront costs.

This iPhone 12 deal is too good to miss

This iPhone 12 deal is too good to miss

This iPhone 12 deal is too good to miss, offering up the incredible smartphone alongside unlimited data for just £32 a month.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • Unlimited Data
  • Only £32 a month
View Deal

Breaking that down, the iPhone 12 is currently on sale for £679 from the Apple store. This contract lasts for 24 months, which means you’re paying £768 over the course of two years. That essentially boils down to paying just £89 over two years for unlimited 5G data when you take into account the cost of the phone, as well as unlimited calls and texts.

Not only that but you’ll be treated to exclusive offers and discounts with the Three+ customer loyalty app, as well as 99% 4G coverage if you’re living in the UK.

And that’s not to mention the iPhone 12, which scored an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. The OLED display is perfect for everyday use, and it enables HDR in formats like Dolby Vision, which is ideal for any Netflix binging sessions.

Plus, the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset, which allows it to have speedy performance that’s reflected in the fast load up times.

So, if you’re in the market for a new phone and can’t be bothered to deal with all the nitty details of sorting out a contract, this offer is pretty much perfect.

Coming with a standout handset and a cost-effective plan, you will want to act fast to snatch up this deal, as it does end today.

