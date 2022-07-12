 large image

Currys has trumped Prime Day with an unbelievable iPad deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

In honour of Amazon Prime Day, Currys is slashing prices on some great tech, and this iPad deal is not one to be missed.

Now that Prime Day is officially in full swing we’re catching up on all the best deals and discounts on our favourite tech. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on the four-star iPad 10.2 (2021), which can now be snatched up for only £299, despite the original price tag of £319.

Currys has just dropped a dirt-cheap iPad deal on Prime Day

Currys has just dropped a dirt-cheap iPad deal on Prime Day

There has never been a better time to upgrade your tablet, as Currys just took £20 off the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) in honour of Prime Day.

  • Currys
  • Save £20 with this deal
  • Now £299
View Deal

This iPad comes with the A13 Bionic chipset which is seriously snappy and more than adequate for anyone looking to search the web or play some low-level games from Apple Arcade, according to our review.

We also liked the spacious 10.2-inch screen, which packs a sharp 2160 x 1620 resolution and brightness levels that can reach around 450 nits. This is an ideal choice for anyone looking to binge-watch some Netflix or even engage in some photo editing in apps like Lightroom.

Our review noted that the battery life lasted around 10 hours during video playback, which is more than enough for anyone looking to travel long distances without a charger handy.

Plus, anyone in the market for a new creative device should know that the iPad 10.2 supports the Apple Pencil, which can be used to doodle and draw in various graphics apps such as Adobe Illustrator Draw.

We think that this deal is too good to miss, especially since we rarely see Apple products dipping below retail value. The iPad is such a versatile device and is well worth looking at for under £300.

If you want to check out even more incredible Prime Day deals, make sure you follow along to our live deal feed, which includes all the latest and best deals on some of our favourite tech available.

