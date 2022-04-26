Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

The HP Pavilion gaming laptop has fallen under £600, making this the perfect time to upgrade your gaming set-up.

As great can gaming PCs can be, it can be annoying to be tied to your desk whenever you want to indulge in the latest titles. Thanks to AO’s amazing deal on the HP Pavilion gaming laptop however, you can play from the comfort of your own bed or at a friend’s house, opening up the doors to game on the go at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

This HP Pavilion deal is not to be missed It’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming set up, as the HP Pavilion is now £200 cheaper. AO

Save £200

Now only £599 View Deal

The HP Pavilion will usually set you back £799, but with a massive discount of £200, you can now snatch up this laptop for just £599. Though you may want to act fast as we can’t guarantee that this deal will last long.

While we haven’t had the chance to review the HP Pavilion, we know that it packs a 15.6-inch screen and comes with an Intel i5-11300H processor, which should allow games to run smoothly, and allow users to browse the web and engage in a spot of work without issue.

There is 512GB SSD, which will ensure that everything loads quickly, alongside 8GB RAM.

The HP Pavilion laptop is packed with a dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. While users will not be able to take advantage of high-end features like ray tracing, this GPU will still provide a great gaming performance that should be able to hit 60fps at 1080p in a majority of games.

Plus, users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free when it becomes available for this model, so you can take advantage of the beautiful new design and window layout options.

The HP Pavilion is a great choice for anyone who wants to game on the go while still enjoying high-end graphics, alongside new cooling technology that will keep your laptop from overheating.

Take advantage of this amazing deal and upgrade your gaming set-up for a fraction of the price. For anyone in the market for a gaming laptop, this is easily one of the best deals out there right now.