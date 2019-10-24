Snap up this 46% saving on the HP Sprocket 200 before it sells out

The perfect present for Christmas, the HP Sprocket 200 now has £55 off its RRP.

Buy: HP Sprocket 200 Now £64.99 (save 46%)

Say cheese! One of the niftiest portable printers out there, the HP Sprocket 200 has now had an enticing £55 price slash on its standard price point of £119.99, taking it down to just £64.99.

Best HP Sprocket 200 Deal HP Sprocket 200 - Black The perfect gift for Christmas, print your photos straight from your smartphone instantaneously with the nifty little HP Sprocket 200, taking HP Zinc paper for inkless prints.

With the white variant of the HP Sprocket 200 well and truly out of stock, we can’t imagine it’ll be long before the black colour option is gone too, especially at this price.

A speckled pebble device of instantaneous photographic dreams, the HP Sprocket 200 brings to life the snaps you take on your smartphone into the physical world with a simple Bluetooth connection, providing an easy means to remove your memories from digital prison.

Sleek in design, the HP Sprocket 200 is minute in size, providing excellent portability at 11.7 x 8 x 2.5cm and weighing just 172g, the perfect diameters to slip into your pocket or bag.

Printing pictures in second, the HP Sprocket 200 takes Zink Paper, with no need for ink to deliver you great results. The prints are 2 x 3 inches of beauty, not dissimilar from that of an Instax Mini polaroid. Even better, you can peel the back of HP Zink Paper off and create your photos into stickers. Great for scrapbooking or even customising your gadgets, your snaps become even more versatile.

Utilising its smartphone app companion, you can access photos straight from your camera roll or even from your social media apps. The app also allows you to add filters and stickers to bring some fun elements to your favourite pics. Opt for animal ears, crowns, stars, confetti and so many other delightful decorations. Better still, friends can connect to your HP Sprocket 200 by downloading the app, too.

The ideal gift as the festive season draws closer in, start your Christmas shopping now and pick up this perfect product to bring holiday cheer this year before it sells out, now only £64.99.

